ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yk0HN_0jaz2PsZ00

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

"It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday.

Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs.

It's the latest blow to the Broncos wideout corps; Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler are on injured reserve. Jerry Jeudy is the best of the available wide receivers for Denver. He'll be joined by some combination of Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington to play against the Chiefs (9-3).

The Broncos (3-9) are in the throes of a four-game losing skid and last in the NFL in scoring offense (13.8 points per game).

Also for the Broncos, linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), offensive tackle Tom Compton (illness) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) missed practice Wednesday. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Cowboys hope to maintain momentum against reeling Texans

While the discussion over whether to sign Odell Beckham Jr. continues to swirl around the Dallas Cowboys, they are about to get a critical offensive piece back as they look to catch the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return after suffering a torn hamstring with an avulsion fracture before the start of the regular season. ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
STANFORD, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Deshaun Watson on debut: 'Don't know when it's going to come back'

Deshaun Watson won his debut with the Cleveland Browns last week in Houston. The result was one of few positives for the quarterback in his first game in 700 days. Watson completed 12 of 22 passes, was intercepted in the end zone and totaled 131 yards without a TD drive. "I don't know when it's going to come back," Watson said Thursday. "I don't know if it was going to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Jason Garrett not leaving NBC for Stanford job

Jason Garrett has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach tweeted Thursday night that he plans to continue as an analyst for NBC Sports. "Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!" Garrett posted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football...
STANFORD, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy