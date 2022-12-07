ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Axios

Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
US News and World Report

Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
CBS DFW

7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border

Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
LAREDO, TX
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
The Independent

New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election

Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...
Agriculture Online

REFILE-U.S. lawmakers call for action over Mexico's GM corn ban

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers called on Trade Representative on Friday to start consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) over Mexico's ban on genetically modified (GM) corn and the herbicide glyphosate. The letter signed by 24 members of Congress and led by...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would allow, without preconditions, the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. Belarus, used by its ally Russia as a staging ground for Moscow's Feb....
BBC

Pedro Castillo: Peru's leader ousted over 'rebellion attempt'

In a dramatic turn of events in Peru, Pedro Castillo, who less than 24 hours ago was president, is in police custody facing likely charges of rebellion. His fall from power was swift. Facing an impeachment vote by the opposition-controlled Congress, he announced he was dissolving the legislative body. Congress...
Agriculture Online

Putin says problems with Russian fertiliser exports remain

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said problems related to Russia's agricultural exports remained, with some Russian fertilisers still stuck in ports in Europe. Russia has urged the United Nations to push the West to lift some sanctions to ensure Moscow can freely export its fertilisers and agricultural...

