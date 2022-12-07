Read full article on original website
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Mexican authorities are hoping that the U.S. will adjust its travel warnings to the country by tweaking the language to make them clearer and avoid generalizing.
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Peru's new president says she is open to early election talks
LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday said she was willing to discuss early elections with the country's political and civil organizations, but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.
Mexico files charges against U.S. woman suspected of killing another American
Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting Shanquella Robinson while the two were on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo. Lilia Luciano has the latest on the investigation.
Peru’s president dissolves congress hours before impeachment vote
Announcement by Pedro Castillo prompted mass resignations and accusations of a coup d’état
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: investiging alleged crimes in recaptured Kherson
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...
Agriculture Online
REFILE-U.S. lawmakers call for action over Mexico's GM corn ban
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers called on Trade Representative on Friday to start consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) over Mexico's ban on genetically modified (GM) corn and the herbicide glyphosate. The letter signed by 24 members of Congress and led by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would allow, without preconditions, the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. Belarus, used by its ally Russia as a staging ground for Moscow's Feb....
BBC
Pedro Castillo: Peru's leader ousted over 'rebellion attempt'
In a dramatic turn of events in Peru, Pedro Castillo, who less than 24 hours ago was president, is in police custody facing likely charges of rebellion. His fall from power was swift. Facing an impeachment vote by the opposition-controlled Congress, he announced he was dissolving the legislative body. Congress...
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Agriculture Online
Putin says problems with Russian fertiliser exports remain
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said problems related to Russia's agricultural exports remained, with some Russian fertilisers still stuck in ports in Europe. Russia has urged the United Nations to push the West to lift some sanctions to ensure Moscow can freely export its fertilisers and agricultural...
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
200 years of diplomatic relationship
The United States and Mexico commemorated 200 years of diplomatic relationships in San Luis, Arizona. The post 200 years of diplomatic relationship appeared first on KYMA.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
