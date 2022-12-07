ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

LaSondra Carter
3d ago

I do believe that these racist people said it, because I have seen and heard reckless behavior at my nephew's wrestling tournament back in 2017. The reason ppl getting away with this kind of behavior in 2022 is because ppl don't want to accept the fact that it still very much exist. When folks at the end of their lives have to meet their maker above they'll repent, and be shocked at who he is and see that he doesn't have blond hair with blue eyes... PERIODTTT

3
MrBBC
3d ago

Well look at the world we live in are you surprised, it's SAD, I hope they are fired ASAP!!!

6
 

Sioux City Journal

Davenport coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High schools. North High head coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed...
DAVENPORT, IA
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Q107.5

Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal

Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
IOWA CITY, IA
spartanshield.org

Hate sustained by popular college athletes in Social Media

Throughout any given season, college athletes endure an immense amount of pressure. Coaches, players and parents all influence the stress of an athlete. However one not usually considered is the pressure presented by fans. An influx of users on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram has significantly increased targeting of...
97X

Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode

The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Professional QC ballerinas preview upcoming show to elementary students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some Quad Cities students got a look at a ballet classic coming to the Quad Cities in early December. Company dancers from Ballet Quad Cities visited Ridgewood Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to preview their upcoming show; a rendition of the classic "The Nutcracker". The dancers also taught the students a few moves and read through all acts of the show.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

'It's a wonderful event' | Geneseo hosts annual 'Christmas Walk'

GENESEO, Ill. — Christmas cheer is being spread around the Quad Cities area, and one city's annual celebration is a must-see for folks in the region. Geneseo's annual "Christmas Walk" began in 1986 and has been the town's holiday tradition since. This year's event was themed "Victorian Walk Throwback" to pay homage to the origins of the event when it was first known as "Victorian Walk."
GENESEO, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision

A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
NEW LONDON, IA
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
