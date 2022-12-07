Read full article on original website
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, […]
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
95.3 MNC
General Assembly wants former Attorney General accusers to pay up
You may remember the groping allegations against former Attorney General Curtis Hill and the lawsuit that followed. Now, the General Assembly wants Hill’s accusers to pay up. Court documents show Indiana General Assembly lawyers have requested three of Hill’s accusers pay more than 11-thousand-dollars for court costs. That number...
Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence
Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it. In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the […] The post Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
95.3 MNC
Some Hoosiers say they want Holcomb to run for U.S. Senator in 2024
Indiana will select a U.S. Senator in 2024, and some Hoosiers want Republican Governor Eric Holcomb to run. At least two candidates, Republican Erik Benson and Progressive Party candidate Marshall Travis, have declared plans to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who filed paperwork last week to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
wfyi.org
Indiana colleges, universities make pitches to lawmakers amid funding formula debate
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education wants state lawmakers to rethink the formula for funding higher ed. But that proposal isn’t being met with universal praise. The issue was debated in hearings at the State Budget Committee this week. The old funding formula prioritized improvements in completing degrees. The...
WANE-TV
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
AZFamily
No, the law didn’t bar Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from running for governor
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In Arizona, 2022 is looking like 2020. The losers in a close election are casting doubt on the voting process. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., took aim at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor. “Katie Hobbs had a clear conflict of interest...
Washington Examiner
Mike Braun holds ‘commanding lead’ for Indiana governor
Mike Braun, who’s planning to give up his Senate seat to run for governor of Indiana, starts with a huge lead over two rivals for the 2024 GOP primary. In new polling shared with Secrets, the Republican holds a “commanding” lead of 37 percentage points over his closest likely challenger, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and a 45-point lead over Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who announced in June.
League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government accuse Utah lawmakers of gerrymandering
A pending lawsuit in Utah accuses the legislature of gerrymandering.
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Wawa announces plans to expand into Indiana
Wawa has announced plans to expand their convenience store chain into the states of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
Survey says: Take the tax off Social Security benefits
Utah voters of all ages and across party lines agree; legislators should take the tax off of Social Security benefits.
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
WTHI
"Let's talk about pregnancy planning" Indiana officials kick off "the year of the mom" at the 2022 Labor of Love Summit
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - After many months of debate on Indiana's abortion access, state officials are taking steps to keep mothers and babies healthy before and after pregnancy. Indiana state health commissioner dr. Kristina box talked to hundreds of Hoosier moms here at the annual Labor of Love Summit. She's calling...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
