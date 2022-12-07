ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How will California handle the youth fentanyl overdose crisis?

Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021. Amid a surge of fentanyl overdoses on school campuses,...
California budget season starts off with a bang

The move marks a start to months-long negotiations between Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers over how money should be divided between key programs — an exercise that can prove contentious even in the best of times, and could pose especially tough political questions this go-around as the state stares down an estimated $25 billion budget deficit after enjoying years of unprecedented surpluses.
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest is unsolved

The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure. According to information obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW Public Radio, at...
Oregon governor extends emergency order as respiratory viruses rise among children and adults

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending last month’s state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses strains the state’s hospital systems. The executive order calls on the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to deploy emergency volunteer health care workers and designate emergency health centers. It also allows state agencies to develop new procedures or waive existing ones in order to alleviate the public health threat.
Critical shortage of public defenders reaches into all corners of Oregon’s criminal justice system

Speaking to “Think Out Loud” Thursday, Democratic Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield said they would be bringing legislation to make that system work. Senate minority leader Tim Knopp said he’s hopeful the parties will be able to craft bipartisan legislation on housing, homelessness and public safety “from defense attorneys to district attorneys, to our rank and file law enforcement, because they all need to be supported.
