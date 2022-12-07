Read full article on original website
DeKalb County police department remembers fallen officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer on Wednesday morning. According to the DeKalb County police department’s social media, officer Thomas S. Atkisson died in a car crash on Dec. 14 in 1976. Officials say the Officer Down Memorial...
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Buckhead murder puts spotlight on security cameras
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accused killer could face extra charges. Atlanta Police tell Atlanta News First it’s part of their investigation into the stabbing death of a metro Atlanta grandmother. Police said that the suspected killer, Antonio Brown, allegedly stole a bottle of liquor from the...
Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI. The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.
Gas station safety ordinance passes in DeKalb County
Decatur, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mike Speaks has some serious concerns about safety near the gas station where he works on Covington Highway. The Shell gas station across the street was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this year, one that killed innocent bystander, John Battle. “My suggestion,...
Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
Buckhead stabbing suspect waived first appearance
Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”. The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.
Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
Marietta mom fights off attempted kidnapping at Kroger, suspect arrested
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last Tuesday morning, a Marietta woman fought off an alleged armed kidnapper in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store. According to Marietta Police, Tomeka Harris, 48, had just put bags of groceries in her car when a stranger approached her at the Kroger along Powers Ferry Road.
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
Atlanta nonprofit receives $3.75M grant from Truist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), an Atlanta nonprofit that supports BIPOC small business owners, has received a $3.75 million grant from Truist Bank. The grant is part of Truist’s $120 million effort to support small businesses throughout the South. ACE plans to...
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
‘He saved my life:’ Former inmate reflects on slain corrections officers impact
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County corrections officer killed in the line of duty was not just loved by his family, friends, and colleagues, he had an impact on the lives of the inmates he oversaw. Though they were six years apart in age, John Starts looked...
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
Carrollton Police: Man wanted in connection to identity fraud
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a case of identity fraud. According to officials, a surveillance photo shows a man wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, sneakers, and shorts is wanted in connection to identity fraud. Officials say the subject may be from the...
