ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”. The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO