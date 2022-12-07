ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iFNl_0jaz1bd200

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

"It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday.

Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs.

It's the latest blow to the Broncos wideout corps; Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler are on injured reserve. Jerry Jeudy is the best of the available wide receivers for Denver. He'll be joined by some combination of Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington to play against the Chiefs (9-3).

The Broncos (3-9) are in the throes of a four-game losing skid and last in the NFL in scoring offense (13.8 points per game).

Also for the Broncos, linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), offensive tackle Tom Compton (illness) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) missed practice Wednesday. --Field Level Media

