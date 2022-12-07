Read full article on original website
Related
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent bonds out of jail
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office confirms Seagraves ISD Superintendent Josh Goen is out of jail. Goen is charged with invasive visual recording after a student found a recording device in a Seagraves locker room. Goen bonded out on Tuesday, Dec. 6. His bond was set...
fox34.com
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
Additional Details on the Arrest of the Seagraves ISD Superintendent
More details have been provided concerning the recent arrest of 43-year-old Joshua Neil Goen, the Seagraves ISD Superintendent. KAMC News reports that in mid-November of 2020, Gaines County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Seagraves High School after a digital recording device had been found in the visiting girls' locker room. On security footage from the school, Goen can be seen entering the locker room from the hall but not leaving. The footage then shows a girls' basketball team arrive for a game.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has died by suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on...
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide
SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
districtadministration.com
Texas superintendent arrested for planting recording device in girls’ locker room
Joshua Goen, the suspended superintendent of Seagraves ISD, was arrested this week on suspicion of planting a recording device in a locker room to spy on a girls’ basketball team, according to multiple local reports. The recording device was discovered last month and Goen was taken into custody on...
17-Year-Old in Lubbock Accused of Murder and Aggravated Robbery
A 17-year-old in Lubbock has been accused of murdering a 50-year-old man and now faces an aggravated robbery charge. Back on Tuesday, September 27th, Lubbock Police responded to a car that was blocking an alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. That's where officers found the dead body of 50-year-old Robert Stewart.
Woman arrested, accused of dragging someone with moving vehicle
Brittany Ann Webb, 30, was arrested early Monday morning and charged by Lubbock Police with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Texas Students Accidentally Find Recording Device In Girls Locker Room
Superintendent Joshua Hoen has been arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.
fox34.com
Pedestrian moderately injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injures at the intersection of 50th and University Ave. Police say the pedestrian was moderately injured. This is a developing story; check back...
Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea County Sheriff faces removal from judicial evaluation board after appearing in rival party political ad
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton is facing removal from the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission after he appeared in a TV ad with Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ad, Ronchetti is standing alongside four New Mexico sheriffs, one of those being Helton, and criticized Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s...
fox34.com
LISD book drive bringing free books to Lubbock neighborhoods
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is working to make sure every child has access to books. Community leaders and volunteers gathered on Friday to place books in the Little Free Libraries on campuses around town. Aaron Davis represents UMC, one of Lubbock ISD’s Partners in Education. He says the...
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Andrews County crash victim remembered
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
LPD report explains why woman, 21, arrested for deadly stabbing
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new information regarding the Friday fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia, 49.
Comments / 0