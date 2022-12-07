Read full article on original website
Canyon Lady Eagles fly past Dumas
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game. At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas. In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game...
Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
Amarillo Bombers host signing event ahead of first game of the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers held a special signing event in town to celebrate the beginning of their season. The event showcased players both returning and new to celebrate as they prepare for the upcoming season. Club owner Dr. James Parker is ready for another fun season.
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
Wowza! Could You Finish A Steak This Size? This Female TikToker Did!
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Sonja Clark, Matt Edwards
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 15 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 16 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Amarillo National Bank, Bushland Elementary School
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 13 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia. Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank. “We see the need that they...
