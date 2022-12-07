ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFDA

Canyon Lady Eagles fly past Dumas

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game. At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas. In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Bombers host signing event ahead of first game of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers held a special signing event in town to celebrate the beginning of their season. The event showcased players both returning and new to celebrate as they prepare for the upcoming season. Club owner Dr. James Parker is ready for another fun season.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting guided hike on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be led by a Texas Master Naturalist, who will educate hikers about the area and its geology, plants, and animals. The hike is about two miles long and will take one hour...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Sonja Clark, Matt Edwards

In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 15 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 16 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?

It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia. Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank. “We see the need that they...
TULIA, TX

