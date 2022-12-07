Read full article on original website
KFVS12
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
KFVS12
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
KFVS12
Battleship Missouri Memorial honors “Mighty Mo” for Missouri’s dedication to preserving history
PEARL HARBOR, Hi. (KFVS) - The Battleship Missouri Memorial, located in Honolulu, Hi, will be unveiling a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to express their gratitude to the people of Missouri for their continuous contributions that has helped ignite the restoration of America’s last battleship. The custom, hand-crafted...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear discusses 1-year anniversary of Mayfield tornado during Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the one-year anniversary of the Mayfield tornado during Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update. The governor spoke on Thursday morning, December 8 at the Capitol. The December tornado was one of the deadliest tornadoes in the commonwealth’s history, taking the lives of 81 Kentuckians....
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
KFVS12
Interactive dashboard launched to show data of pregnancy-associated deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. To teach people about maternal mortality, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard to display data from 2017-2019.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Unemployment Insurance Agreement on Thursday, December 8. It finalizes a bipartisan plan to pay down $1.36 billion in UI loan debt remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the governor’s office, the agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20...
KFVS12
City of Mt. Vernon to hold ribbon cutting for opening of South 44th St. at Mateer Dr.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of South 44th Street and Mateer Drive. The ribbon cutting will be Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m. According to a release from the city, engineering for this project began in 2019,...
