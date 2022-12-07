ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
Interactive dashboard launched to show data of pregnancy-associated deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. To teach people about maternal mortality, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard to display data from 2017-2019.
Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Unemployment Insurance Agreement on Thursday, December 8. It finalizes a bipartisan plan to pay down $1.36 billion in UI loan debt remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the governor’s office, the agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20...
