Watch Slipknot's Tortilla Man grapple with security guards who don't know who the hell he is
Footage of Slipknot percussionist Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff being apprehended by security guards as he attempts to make his way onstage has been posted to Instagram.
The incident took place at Slipknot's December 5 show at Calle 2, a venue in Guadalahara, Mexico. In the footage, posted by Metal Memes Mexico , Tortilla Man is restrained by local security officers – presumably believing him to be a fan determined to encroach upon the band's turf – as he attempts to make his way onstage from the photographer's pit.
There's some grappling and pushing and shoving and shouting as Tortilla Man attempts to free himself from the melee, and he's eventually released just as fellow percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan wanders over to see what's the hell is going on.
The video doesn't explain why Tortilla Man was offstage, but he later took to Instagram to clarify the situation.
"I'm not mad… security doing their job!", he wrote. "I was just trying to get to the maggots that couldn’t see me."
Yesterday Slipknot added another date to their upcoming European run next summer. The band will bring their Knotfest to Bologna’s Arena Parco Nord, Italy on June 25, 2003. Full Euro dates follow.
Slipknot European tour dates 2023
Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 08: Hradec Rock For People, Czechia
Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jun 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 25: Bologna Arena Parco Nord, Italy
Jun 27: Nîmes Arena of Nîmes, France
Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
