Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts another teammate without a helmet during Rams' wild comeback win over Raiders
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield lead an incredible comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders for a 17-16 Rams victory. What was more impressive, is Mayfield only had about 48 hours in L.A. before the game, as he was just picked up by the team this week after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers.
numberfire.com
John Wolford (neck) in line to start Thursday for Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (neck) is in line to start on Thursday night in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wolford is under center with the starting offense for pre-game drills, so it looks like he will start over Baker Mayfield. Wolford isn't very good, but the Raiders have one of the worst pass defenses in the league this season, so it's at least a plus draw.
CBS Sports
Rams' John Wolford: Only plays first series
Wolford (neck) started but played only on the Rams' first offensive possession in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Raiders before giving way to Baker Mayfield. Wolford handed off to Cam Akers on the first two plays and Tutu Atwell on the third, with the possession netting all of three yards. Baker Mayfield replaced Wolford on the second drive of the game and ultimately led the Rams to a comeback win while taking every snap the rest of the way, and his performance seemingly ensures Wolford will be relegated to a No. 2 role at best for a Week 15 road matchup against the Packers on Dec. 19.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Shares How Quickly The Rams Have Fallen
The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. By the looks of their performances from this season, you would not believe that this team could win a game, let alone a championship. The Rams’ title defense has been one of the worst title defenses in NFL history, with...
CBS Sports
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially questionable
Queen (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Queen, who picked up a thigh bruise in Week 13, logged a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, the third-year linebacker said Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" he'll play Sunday, so given his comments earlier in the week and his participation Friday, it appears like Queen, barring a setback, will play against the Steelers. Across 12 appearances, Queen has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
