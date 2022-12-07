Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baker Mayfield leads Rams to dramatic 17-16 win over the Raiders
Baker Mayfield came off the bench and led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Raiders.
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
Yardbarker
Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
Yardbarker
Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut
It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
The former linebacker leads one of the best units in the NFL.
Thomas, Spieth Boast After Beating Woods, McIlroy in The Match
The playing partners had a bit of fun at the expense of their famous opponents after a comfortable win in the exhibition.
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Boston 107
BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
Porterville Recorder
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat
Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-11-4...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
Percentages: FG .459, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Alexander-Walker 5-10, Beasley 4-10, Olynyk 2-4, Agbaji 2-5, Gay 1-4, Horton-Tucker 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 13 (Alexander-Walker 6, Beasley 4, Vanderbilt 2, Horton-Tucker). Steals: 5 (Vanderbilt 3,...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 57, SAINT LOUIS 52
Percentages: FG .305, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Agbo 3-5, M.Rice 2-6, N.Smith 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Shaver 2, Agbo, M.Rice, Sylla). Steals: 7 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARIZONA 89, NO. 14 INDIANA 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kriisa 4-10, Bal 3-3, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Larsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (A.Tubelis 3, Ballo, Veesaar). Turnovers: 10 (Kriisa 6, Henderson 2, Larsson, Ramey). Steals: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Bal, Boswell, Henderson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .542, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Russell 4-5, Edwards 4-8, McDaniels 2-5, Reid 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Gobert, McDaniels). Turnovers: 13 (Russell 5, Edwards 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Moore Jr., Rivers). Steals: 11 (Gobert 4, Russell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-7, Lanier 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Phelps 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Odigie, Todorovic). Turnovers: 10 (Nutall 3, Phelps 2, Todorovic 2, Koulibaly, Lanier, Njie). Steals: 6 (Williamson 2, Nutall, Odigie, Phelps, Todorovic).
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Utah 76, BYU 59
UTAH (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kneepkens 5-6, Pili 1-3, Young 1-2, Palmer 1-2, Johnson 0-2, McQueen 0-5, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rees 3, Pili 2) Turnovers: 11 (Kneepkens 3, Pili 3, Johnson 1, McQueen 1, Palmer 1, Rees 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 100, New Orleans 61
NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
