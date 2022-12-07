ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
Yardbarker

Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
Yardbarker

Rams Trail Raiders at Halftime, But QB Baker Mayfield Solid in LA Debut

It’s turned into a lost season for the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, but a Thursday night matchup with the close-to-town Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at SoFi Stadium had no shortage of reasons to tune in. The Rams claimed former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, off waivers from the...
WKYC

Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship

CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 123, Boston 107

BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
Porterville Recorder

Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat

Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 144, Dallas 115

DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Porterville Recorder

Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-11-4...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 115, Utah 110

Percentages: FG .459, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Alexander-Walker 5-10, Beasley 4-10, Olynyk 2-4, Agbaji 2-5, Gay 1-4, Horton-Tucker 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 13 (Alexander-Walker 6, Beasley 4, Vanderbilt 2, Horton-Tucker). Steals: 5 (Vanderbilt 3,...
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 57, SAINT LOUIS 52

Percentages: FG .305, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Agbo 3-5, M.Rice 2-6, N.Smith 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Shaver 2, Agbo, M.Rice, Sylla). Steals: 7 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 ARIZONA 89, NO. 14 INDIANA 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kriisa 4-10, Bal 3-3, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Larsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (A.Tubelis 3, Ballo, Veesaar). Turnovers: 10 (Kriisa 6, Henderson 2, Larsson, Ramey). Steals: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Bal, Boswell, Henderson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 124, Minnesota 118

Percentages: FG .542, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Russell 4-5, Edwards 4-8, McDaniels 2-5, Reid 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Gobert, McDaniels). Turnovers: 13 (Russell 5, Edwards 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Moore Jr., Rivers). Steals: 11 (Gobert 4, Russell 3,...
Porterville Recorder

BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75

Percentages: FG .429, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-7, Lanier 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Phelps 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Odigie, Todorovic). Turnovers: 10 (Nutall 3, Phelps 2, Todorovic 2, Koulibaly, Lanier, Njie). Steals: 6 (Williamson 2, Nutall, Odigie, Phelps, Todorovic).
Porterville Recorder

No. 15 Utah 76, BYU 59

UTAH (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kneepkens 5-6, Pili 1-3, Young 1-2, Palmer 1-2, Johnson 0-2, McQueen 0-5, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rees 3, Pili 2) Turnovers: 11 (Kneepkens 3, Pili 3, Johnson 1, McQueen 1, Palmer 1, Rees 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 100, New Orleans 61

NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
