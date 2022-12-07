Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Angel Tree program helps children in need over the holidays
The names of hundreds of local kids are hanging from Salvation Army ‘Angel Trees.’. Each child in need of gifts this holiday season. Families all across western Oregon are hopeful you'll bring them some cheer. Stop by any Les Schwab in Lane, Coos, or Douglas County with a new,...
nbc16.com
Giving Tree fulfills wishes for Star of Hope residents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Star of Hope and Banner Bank want residents of North Bend and surrounding communities to take an ornament from their Giving Tree. The Tree is aimed at making sure Star of Hope clients, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, get their Christmas wish each year.
nbc16.com
Stiff competition brought to Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest brought some stiff competition to Coos Bay, but only one team would seal the win. The non-profit's day activities program's staff and clients came together to construct the first place confection. There was a four-way tie for second place...
nbc16.com
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
nbc16.com
Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
