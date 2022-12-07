ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Comments / 1

Related
nbc16.com

Angel Tree program helps children in need over the holidays

The names of hundreds of local kids are hanging from Salvation Army ‘Angel Trees.’. Each child in need of gifts this holiday season. Families all across western Oregon are hopeful you'll bring them some cheer. Stop by any Les Schwab in Lane, Coos, or Douglas County with a new,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Stiff competition brought to Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest

COOS BAY, Ore. — Star of Hope's gingerbread house contest brought some stiff competition to Coos Bay, but only one team would seal the win. The non-profit's day activities program's staff and clients came together to construct the first place confection. There was a four-way tie for second place...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy