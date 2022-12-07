Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Khalas Finley
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 8th, 2022 goes to Kahlas Finley. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVC
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
WTVC
Prioritize yourself this holiday season with Scenic City Neurotherapy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Charles Miller from Scenic City Neurotherapy talks about how although the holiday season is filled with spirit, it can also cause effect you with seasonal affective disorders. Prioritize yourself this holiday season!. 423-228-0579.
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
School board approves higher Tyner bid, waits for commission to kick in
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some much-needed improvements for one Chattanooga school will come with a higher price tag than originally planned. A project to build a new Tyner Academy was approved last year, but time might be running out for the work to get done as inflation drives the cost up.
WTVC
Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
WTVC
Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.
Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
WTVC
Capital Toyota and Lexus of Chattanooga's Toys for Tots toy drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They always say Christmas is a time of giving. Our guests, Allie McKamey Baker, Capital Toyota and Jim Taylor, Lexus of Chattanooga, today are doing just that.
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
WTVC
Year end giving with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the promotion of year end giving with opportunities to experience behind the scenes encounters with their animals. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Gone too soon: Jasmine Pace honored at funeral by family, friends in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — It's been one week since Jasmine Pace's body was found. Now, the Pace family is trying to seek comfort amidst the chaos. In a celebration of life, those who knew her the best remembered Jasmine as a kind soul and a friend to all. “She...
WTVC
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
WTVC
$100,000 allocation from city and county considered for displaced Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County is considering contributing $50,000 each to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition for continued housing of displaced Budgetel residents. According to the city council agenda, the "Homeless Coalition" has disbursed funds to provide 121 rooms for families in hotels...
WTVC
Low energy: Chattanooga saves almost $2M in building energy costs since 2013, says city
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga has saved almost $2 million in energy costs over the last decade, city officials announced on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says the Scenic City reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.
WTVC
Ringgold Florist's Christmas tree lot
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Christmas tree may not be a flower, but it’s still a living breathing plant. Pamela Catherman and Julia Catherman with Ringgold Florist is telling us about their Christmas tree lot!
