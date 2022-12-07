ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Khalas Finley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 8th, 2022 goes to Kahlas Finley. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.

Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
WTVC

Year end giving with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the promotion of year end giving with opportunities to experience behind the scenes encounters with their animals. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Low energy: Chattanooga saves almost $2M in building energy costs since 2013, says city

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga has saved almost $2 million in energy costs over the last decade, city officials announced on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says the Scenic City reduced its energy use by 36 percent across 2 million square feet of municipal building space compared to 2013 levels, resulting in an annual savings of nearly $2 million in operational costs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ringgold Florist's Christmas tree lot

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Christmas tree may not be a flower, but it’s still a living breathing plant. Pamela Catherman and Julia Catherman with Ringgold Florist is telling us about their Christmas tree lot!
RINGGOLD, GA

