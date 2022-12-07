ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses

NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams﻿

CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH

