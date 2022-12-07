Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
WKRC
10,000 Santas to flood Downtown Cincinnati and Covington to benefit cancer research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Downtown and Covington will be flooded with Santas on Saturday for the 15th annual SantaCon. 10,000 people are expected to participate at more than 50 bars in Over-the-Rhine, The Banks, Mt. Adams, Covington, and the Central Business District. "The first year, we had 25 Santas. A couple...
Fox 19
$130M Cincinnati development vaults forward with state tax credit: ‘It’s a really big deal’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A development encompassing an entire block of buildings in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati has secured the last piece of funding needed to move forward, with hundreds of residents and a thousand new jobs expected to follow. The $132 million rehabilitation project includes the Traction Building at...
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. is about to demolish a lot of blighted buildings thanks to funds from the state
A number of high-profile blighted properties throughout Hamilton County will be demolished and remediated with the help of $17 million in state grants awarded to The Port. The economic development agency says the money — the most given to any county in the state — will go toward more than 50 demolition projects large and small.
WLWT 5
Report of a construction plate missing, West Pike and Russell in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a construction plate missing at West Pike and Russell streets in Covington, creating a potential road hazard. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
WLWT 5
Emergency crews on scene on Colerain Avenue in Northside for a crash
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on scene on Colerain Avenue near Leeper in Northside for a crash with injuries. Colerain is shut down in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Rd in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Road in Blue Ash. a car struck the guardrail, traffic is impacted, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official who also serves as fire chief of a small Butler County community quit “with great sorrow” Saturday amid investigations into allegations of double pay for hurricane deployment and nepotism. Jeff Galloway began working for the township in 2015 and...
3 displaced after Dayton house fire
No one was injured in the fire but two adults and a child were displaced. American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.
WKRC
Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
