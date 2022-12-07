West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.

CANTON, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO