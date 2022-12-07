Read full article on original website
Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
Man given 2-6 year sentence for attacking guards
West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.
Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
Troy man sentenced after assaulting an officer inside jail
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to additional time in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after assaulting an officer inside the Bradford County Jail in January of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 27 to 72 months, with fines of […]
Trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Driver arrested for alleged DUI crash
Millerton, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while drunk. Zachariah Walter, of Columbia X Road, was driving near State Route 549 and Hill Road in Millerton on Sept. 30 at 12:30 a.m. when he crashed his 2000 Ford, according to Mansfield State Trooper Anthony Kruk. Walter was drunk at the time of the crash and has been charged with DUI, Kruk said.
wkok.com
Hughesville Man Arrested for Active Warrant, Drugs
WATSONTOWN – A Hughesville man was taken in custody for possession of drugs Tuesday morning and was also found to be subject of an active arrest warrant. It happened near Watsontown, Milton state police say arrested was 45-year-old Lee Peterman. He was arraigned in district court and is now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of bail.
Harrisburg police charge man in suspicious death from August
The death of a Harrisburg man at his home in August was a homicide, police announced Friday along with charges against a man they say committed the crime. Police charged Charles Baumgartner, 37, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Curley Parker, 31, who was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 4. It appeared he had been in a physical altercation with someone.
Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
Theft of vehicle reported at hotel
New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher
Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July. President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill. Chief public defender Nicole Spring,...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
