After missing the Los Angeles Lakers loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to an ankle issue, LeBron James is set to make his return to the lineup as the Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Not only that, but Anthony Davis is expected to make his return as well after missing the same game due to a cold. Davis exited the Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO