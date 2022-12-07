Read full article on original website
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Toronto. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The point guard's piece of advice came after the Lakers' 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
LeBron James return date revealed, more good news on Anthony Davis
After missing the Los Angeles Lakers loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to an ankle issue, LeBron James is set to make his return to the lineup as the Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Not only that, but Anthony Davis is expected to make his return as well after missing the same game due to a cold. Davis exited the Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms.
Could Robert Williams Return To Celtics This Weekend?
Robert Williams is progressing nicely in his rehab and could return to the Celtics ahead of his Christmas timeline. The Boston center was spotted in practice gear Friday — a good sign he’s likely close to getting back to game action. After shootaround, Williams was asked how he’s feeling and where he’s at in his recovery process.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way
Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage. Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.
Baker Mayfield Makes Rams Debut Two Days After Being Claimed
Baker Mayfield has made his Los Angeles Rams debut. That’s right, already. Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was thrust into action for the Rams in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. By receiving playing time...
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
What ‘Stands Out’ To Joe Mazzulla Before Celtics-Warriors Game
Just about everything has gone right for Joe Mazzulla throughout his debut campaign as interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics closed out their 2021-22 season in frustrating fashion and endured a gut-wrenching defeat in six games against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Boston has raised the bar and expectations all across the board after just 26 games played thus far.
Celtics In No ‘Rush’ To Get Robert Williams Back To Game Action
It seemed like Robert Williams had a real chance to make his season debut Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. After all, the defensive difference-maker for the Boston Celtics practiced Friday and seemingly looked as close to 100% as possible by throwing down alley-oops during the session. But the...
How Warriors Will Honor Celtics Icon Bill Russell Prior To NBA Finals Rematch
All NBA teams will retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey in honor of his legacy, but the Golden State Warriors will highlight the Boston Celtics legend’s local connections before the NBA Finals rematch Saturday. Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31. The Basketball Hall of...
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams For Copying Star’s Celebration
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wanted to celebrate accordingly following one of his 3-pointers he hit midway through the second quarter in Wednesday’s 125-98 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. So, the fourth-year pro did an impersonation of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. After sinking a wide open, corner 3-pointer,...
Baker Mayfield, Rams Complete Insane Comeback Over Raiders
On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s hard to get more improbable than what Mayfield did on “Thursday Night Football.” After entering the game as a backup,...
Raiders’ Davante Adams Begins Game Vs. Rams With Incredible One-Handed Catch
The head-to-head showdown of star wide receiver Davante Adams versus stout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is arguably the most enticing on-field matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And Adams got the better of Ramsey just a little over a minute into the contest,...
David Pastrnak Scores 19th Goal This Season Against Coyotes
The Boston Bruins snapped their 19-game win streak over the Arizona Coyotes. The Black and Gold ultimately fell to the Coyotes 4-3 in a back-and-forth battle at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch before the game and scored the Bruins’ first goal of...
Former Celtics Lottery Pick Puts Together Career Performance Vs. Heat
Somebody has to score on the lowly San Antonio Spurs, a team without any real stars as they currently occupy second-to-last place in the Western Conference. On Saturday night, former Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford shouldered some offensive responsibility, and it turned into a career performance for the 23-year-old. Langford...
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
