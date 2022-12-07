Read full article on original website
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Penn State Records Highest Football Attendance Since 2008
Penn State delivered a big year for football ticket sales at Beaver Stadium, recording its highest home attendance under head coach James Franklin and its best figures since 2008. The program announced a seven-game Beaver Stadium attendance total of 751,650 fans, the most since Franklin became head coach in 2014....
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy. After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here! Dec. 8 Class 1A FinalSteelton-Highspire 22, Union 8 Class 4A FinalBishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18Dec. 9Class 2A FinalSouthern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)Class 5A FinalImhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)Dec. 10Class 3A FinalNeumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)Class 6A FinalSt. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add a big offensive tackle to their recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue's interim coach for bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2. “Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”
stpetecatalyst.com
USF officially names defensive coordinator
December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.
Nebraska Reportedly Finalizing Major Defensive Coordinator Hire
New Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made a major hire on Thursday, according to reports. The Cornhuskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. White has spent the last three seasons running the Orange defense. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and...
Penn State adds walk-on kicker; latest Lions recruiting updates: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 9 include a recruiting rundown, including a new walk-on commitment, from a busy Thursday, plus a look at how fans can support former Lion and current Pittsburgh Steeler Marcus Allen’s case to make the Pro Bowl. It’s time to dive into...
BetMGM Maryland new customer deal: $1,000 in risk-free bets for MD sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players in Maryland who bet on any sporting event today can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet...
Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job
Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan. The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.
