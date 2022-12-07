ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 best players in Penn State football history

Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy. After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here! Dec. 8 Class 1A FinalSteelton-Highspire 22, Union 8 Class 4A FinalBishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18Dec. 9Class 2A FinalSouthern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)Class 5A FinalImhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)Dec. 10Class 3A FinalNeumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)Class 6A FinalSt. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title

Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report

A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue's interim coach for bowl game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2. “Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”
USF officially names defensive coordinator

December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.
Nebraska Reportedly Finalizing Major Defensive Coordinator Hire

New Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made a major hire on Thursday, according to reports. The Cornhuskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. White has spent the last three seasons running the Orange defense. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and...
Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job

Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan. The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.
