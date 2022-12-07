Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’
NEW YORK — As high school recruits, Georgia seriously recruited two of the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. It made hard efforts to try and land them, with each being in a different recruiting cycle. Yet neither ended up at Georgia. The Bulldogs are still represented in New York,...
Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett
They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dawgnation.com
Kyron Jones: Electric 10.6 speedster is on his official visit with Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star Kyron Jones out of North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 RB and the No. 691 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
dawgnation.com
Meet the Georgia football assistant who told Stetson Bennett before the season he could be a Heisman finalist
NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shrugged it off at the time. In the preseason, offensive quality control coach Buster Faulkner told Bennett that becoming a Heisman finalist was on the table if this Georgia offense played up to its potential. The third-year Georgia coach told the quarterback...
dawgnation.com
CJ Stroud offers up first thoughts on Georgia football: ‘They have very little to no weaknesses’
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud hadn’t gotten to know each other that well prior to Friday. That’s going to change over the course of the weekend, as the two future foes are both Heisman Trophy finalists. Bennett led the No. 1 Bulldogs, throwing for...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols are already feeling the impact of losing Alex Golesh
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Georgia lands commitment from Buford 5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte
Jadon Perlotte, a top prospect from Buford High School, announced his decision to verbally commit to the University of Georgia during a live press conference held at his home Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. Perlotte is the No. 4 linebacker prospect out of the Class of 2025 nationally, according to 247...
College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment
College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed
ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a $2.01 million salary, per the latest USA Today data. Beyond reporting facts, there’s not much “newsy” about that because Monken’s value is understandably higher than any other assistant in college football at this time.
wivk.com
Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits
Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
Dabo Swinney Reveals Message To Players About Tennessee
This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair. The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award
ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett among top finishers in AP college football player of year voting
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett finished fifth in the voting for Associated Press Player of the Year voting, yet another indication of the national appeal and recognition Bennett and the University of Georgia football program have gained. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the AP Player of the Year winner, followed...
Tennessee's Tamari Key out for season with blood clots in lungs
Tennessee women's basketball senior center Tamari Key will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after blood clots were discovered in her lungs, the program announced Thursday.
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers didn’t need Mackey Award to validate his impact for Georgia football
Al Pacino didn’t win his first Oscar for his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. Martin Scorsese finally won Best Picture for The Departed, and not Goodfellas. Michael Mann’s Heat didn’t get nominated for a single Academy Award. Sometimes in life, your best work isn’t appreciated...
Comments / 14