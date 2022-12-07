ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia lands commitment from Buford 5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte

Jadon Perlotte, a top prospect from Buford High School, announced his decision to verbally commit to the University of Georgia during a live press conference held at his home Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. Perlotte is the No. 4 linebacker prospect out of the Class of 2025 nationally, according to 247...
College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits

Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award

ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.
