Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
People

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
The Associated Press

Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
CBS DFW

Who is Paul Whelan? Prisoner swap puts focus on Marine still held in Russia

More than three years before the WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport outside of Moscow for traveling with cannabis oil in her bag, another American, retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, was taken into custody in Russia's capital city.At the time, Whelan's brother said that he was visiting Russia to attend the wedding of a Marine colleague. He was arrested in December 2018, on espionage charges that the U.S. has said are false, and sentenced to 16 years in prison following his conviction two summers later. Ahead of the conviction, Whelan was hospitalized and underwent an emergency hernia...
KOKI FOX 23

Sen. Lankford joins effort calling for closer coordination to counter antisemitism

WASHINGTON, DC — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) joined Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Representatives Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), co-chairs of the Senate and House Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism, and 122 colleagues in a letter to President Biden calling for the development of a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism and ensure closer interagency coordination with the goal of adopting a whole-of-government approach, the Sens announced this week.
CBS Detroit

Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
Reuters

Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

ROME, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome. The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.

