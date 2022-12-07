Read full article on original website
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
White House counters Saudi claim on Brittney Griner negotiations, says talks were between US, Russia
The White House countered a joint statement released by the UAE and Saudi Arabia and said Brittney Griner's release was negotiated only by the U.S. and Russia.
NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'
NATO member states have committed to continue supporting Ukraine as Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stresses the need to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Guatemalan former president and vice president convicted of fraud, conspiracy
GUATEMALA CITY — A court in Guatemala convicted former President Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, on fraud and conspiracy counts Wednesday. Their sentences have yet to be announced. Both were acquitted of illegal enrichment charges. Pérez Molina and Baldetti resigned in 2015 and have...
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
Poll finds Republican support for US aiding Ukraine's war effort against Russia is declining
Americans still strongly back the US providing aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia, but there has been a decline in support amongst Republicans as some prominent GOP politicians and media figures express opposition to the US providing additional support to Kyiv, a new poll has found.
Russia is providing 'unprecedented' military support to Iran in exchange for drones, officials say
Russia is now providing an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support to Iran in exchange for Tehran supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, senior Biden administration officials say. As part of the enhanced partnership, Russia may be providing Iran with advanced military equipment and components, including helicopters and...
Who is Paul Whelan? Prisoner swap puts focus on Marine still held in Russia
More than three years before the WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport outside of Moscow for traveling with cannabis oil in her bag, another American, retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, was taken into custody in Russia's capital city.At the time, Whelan's brother said that he was visiting Russia to attend the wedding of a Marine colleague. He was arrested in December 2018, on espionage charges that the U.S. has said are false, and sentenced to 16 years in prison following his conviction two summers later. Ahead of the conviction, Whelan was hospitalized and underwent an emergency hernia...
Sen. Lankford joins effort calling for closer coordination to counter antisemitism
WASHINGTON, DC — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) joined Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Representatives Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), co-chairs of the Senate and House Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism, and 122 colleagues in a letter to President Biden calling for the development of a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism and ensure closer interagency coordination with the goal of adopting a whole-of-government approach, the Sens announced this week.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
How to help the people of Ukraine
Russian bombardments and fighting continue throughout Ukraine sending people fleeing for safety.
Ukrainian air strikes hit Russian barracks in occupied Melitopol with US-supplied HIMARS, reports say
The exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, claimed that 200 Russian "occupiers" were among the casualties.
Grim winter takes hold in Ukraine: US and its NATO allies need to act before it’s too late
Nine and a half months have passed, and the west is still not "getting it.”
Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer
ROME, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome. The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.
The U.S. has taken custody of the alleged bomb maker in the 1988 Lockerbie attack
The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killed 270 people, including 190 Americans, and launched a decades-long international manhunt for the attackers.
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world," a senior administration official tells CNN.
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is...
