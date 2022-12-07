There's been a lot of outside noise following Steelers' rookie WR George Pickens this week. Veteran DT Cameron Heyward hopes it is all in the rearview mirror. Heyward spoke with what looked to be a frustrated Pickens on the sideline in Week 13. "That happens all the time," Heyward told reporters. "I don’t think we really need to make anything more of it. As a team, you’re there for your guys, and vice versa, they’re there for you."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO