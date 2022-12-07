ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral

There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward hopes WR George Pickens' drama has come to an end

There's been a lot of outside noise following Steelers' rookie WR George Pickens this week. Veteran DT Cameron Heyward hopes it is all in the rearview mirror. Heyward spoke with what looked to be a frustrated Pickens on the sideline in Week 13. "That happens all the time," Heyward told reporters. "I don’t think we really need to make anything more of it. As a team, you’re there for your guys, and vice versa, they’re there for you."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 4-star DL Tennessee commit

The Early Signing Period is rapidly approaching and Auburn’s coaching staff is looking to add several talented players. The latest target is Tyree Weathersby who the Tigers offered on Thursday. The four-star defensive lineman is committed to. and will be a tough flip. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder has been committed...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
COLORADO STATE

