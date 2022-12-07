Read full article on original website
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman urges residents to report vicious dog attacks
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents are being urged to report vicious dog confrontations or attacks, after a series of recent attacks by the same dog in Chastain Memorial Park. According to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, the dog responsible for the attacks, known as “Juno,” who...
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County
The new Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building in Cumming, GA on December 8Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Forsyth County officially opened the new home to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Court’s Juvenile Court system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 8.
18-wheeler breaks in half on I-285 in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were closed, causing heavy on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer broke in half on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday night, at I-285 Southbound, right before people reached...
Gwinnett County Commission approves $50k pay raise for sheriff
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously in approval of a $50,000 pay raise for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pay increase raises Taylor's annual salary to $193,000. That salary is the highest among the four most populous counties in the state. Gwinnett County...
'Shop with a Sheriff' returns for second year in Fulton County
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is excited to bring back its "Shop with a Sheriff" event for the second year, with two events taking place. The shopping experience is meant to provide children, who have already been chosen to participate, an opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping with FCSO deputies and staff members accompanying them.
Gwinnett County approves pay raise for sheriff, cost of living payment for employees
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Those who work for Gwinnett County can expect to see a nice little pay bump in the coming weeks, especially the sheriff. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the increase brings...
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
'They will change' | Gwinnett County celebrates RED program's first class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Cobb police investigate homicide on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the Town Center area
Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release about a homicide that occurred in the Town Center area Wednesday:. “Marietta, GA (December 8, 2022): On December 7, 2022, around 11:52 am, the Cobb County Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 2795...
Georgia man freed, exonerated after 25 years in prison, with help from podcasters
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — After spending over half of his waking days in a prison cell, a Floyd County man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark was arrested as a co-conspirator...
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say. DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
Major delays on I-85 in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer flips over
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a tractor-trailer flipped on I-85 in DeKalb County just after 12 p.m., drivers were left with major delays. DeKalb police said that the truck driver overturned while making the curve from the I-285 exit ramp onto I-85. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
