Fulton County, GA

accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Commission approves $50k pay raise for sheriff

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously in approval of a $50,000 pay raise for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pay increase raises Taylor's annual salary to $193,000. That salary is the highest among the four most populous counties in the state. Gwinnett County...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Shop with a Sheriff' returns for second year in Fulton County

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is excited to bring back its "Shop with a Sheriff" event for the second year, with two events taking place. The shopping experience is meant to provide children, who have already been chosen to participate, an opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping with FCSO deputies and staff members accompanying them.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
ROME, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
