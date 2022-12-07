ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanokers breathe sigh of relief at falling gas prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year and people are finally able to breathe that sigh of relief at the gas pump. “It’s helping out tremendously, tremendously,” said Michael Lewis, a customer filling up his car for $3.09 a gallon. “What it takes me to fill up now versus what it took me to fill up this time last year, it’s ridiculous, it cost me $80 to fill up my car.”
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
VINTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Glenwood Gas & Oil opens an office in Gretna

A family tradition has come to Gretna as a new business made its way into the town. Glenwood Oil & Gas opened a new office at 779 Main St. in Gretna on Friday, Dec. 2, with a ribbon cutting that included local businesses and government officials. "We have had a...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning

Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia

Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA

