Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanokers breathe sigh of relief at falling gas prices
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices are lower than they were this time last year and people are finally able to breathe that sigh of relief at the gas pump. “It’s helping out tremendously, tremendously,” said Michael Lewis, a customer filling up his car for $3.09 a gallon. “What it takes me to fill up now versus what it took me to fill up this time last year, it’s ridiculous, it cost me $80 to fill up my car.”
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
chathamstartribune.com
Glenwood Gas & Oil opens an office in Gretna
A family tradition has come to Gretna as a new business made its way into the town. Glenwood Oil & Gas opened a new office at 779 Main St. in Gretna on Friday, Dec. 2, with a ribbon cutting that included local businesses and government officials. "We have had a...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
WSLS
Franklin County girls, Fleming boys earn wins in Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Kiwanis Club held its annual Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout Saturday in honor of the late, legendary sports broadcaster. The event, held at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center, featured 4 games including one girls matchup. The Oak Hill red team defeated North Cross 59-37 in...
WSLS
PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program
ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
WSLS
Deadlines approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Each branch of the Salvation Army is eagerly awaiting the return of shoppers with Angel Tree gifts. Even if you didn’t get a chance to adopt one, there’s still time to help those who may have been left behind. ”Sometimes people will grab one...
Cow smashes into doctors’ office after jumping off trailer in Virginia
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning
Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
WSLS
VDOT: Lane closures to cause delays on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in the New River Valley should expect delays for another week on Route 460, according to VDOT. VDOT staff said Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
WSLS
Clouds hold on one more day before a sunnier stretch to start the work week
ROANOKE, Va. – If it seems like it’s been awfully cloudy this December, you would be right! We’re at 67-percent cloud cover so far, with only two “mostly sunny” days. The cloudy weather continues as we wrap up the weekend. A weak wedge is in...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
Comments / 0