Sebastopol’s Main Stage West ends an exceptional year with “Ham for the Holidays”

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
PG&E prepares for weekend storm, some holiday events canceled in Bay Area
The Bay Area is getting storm ready, preparing for an atmospheric river event this weekend. Utility crews are standing by and some events could be rained out.
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Old World Charm: European Delights in Walnut Creek
Like her charming bakery, a hidden gem tucked into the east end of Walnut Creek, Rica Zaharia is a breath of fresh air. The Romania native—she actually grew up in Transylvania, not far from Count Dracula’s castle—greets all visitors to European Delights with a wide, warm smile while serving as an enthusiastic guide to her baked goods. The eclectic offerings range from traditional croissants, muffins, and cupcakes to covridogs (Romanian pastry-wrapped hot dogs) to her popular miniature pavlova tart, a textural showstopper that consists of a delicate chewy-crisp meringue crust filled with pillowy cream and topped by fresh berries.
Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible
If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY
The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc
SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
Russian River Inflatable Dam Lowered in Advance of Forecasted Storm
On December 7, in anticipation of an upcoming storm, the Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) began the process of deflating its rubber dam located in the Russian River near Forestville. Sonoma Water routinely deflates the rubber dam when Russian River flow forecasts show the river exceeding 1,600 cubic feet...
Emergency Crews on Scene of Hazmat Investigation in Pacifica
Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat investigation in Pacifica Friday morning. The incident was reported at a home on the 1100 block of Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an odd odor. A shelter-in-place order has been implemented for surrounding homes, the Norh County Fire...
