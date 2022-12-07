ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done

Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Red Sox Fans Who Want Dansby Swanson Won’t Hate This Insight

Dansby Swanson entered the MLB offseason as one of the top free-agent shortstops available, and with Xander Bogaerts reportedly leaving the Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, the 2022 Gold Glove winner is thought to be a potential replacement in Boston. And for Red Sox fans hoping that will...
What Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Said In Padres Introduction

Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as the newest member of the San Diego Padres and spoke out since landing the reported 11-year, $280 million contract with the organization on Friday. Since being signed out of Aruba back in 2009, Bogaerts spent his first 10 major league seasons with the Boston...
Could Red Sox Pursue Carlos Correa? MLB Insider Weighs In

The Red Sox suddenly have a glaring need at shortstop, something the organization hasn’t been faced with in nearly a decade. Could Boston fill the void with the best player at the position on the open market?. One could argue Carlos Correa is the top free agent at this...
Chaim Bloom Reflects On Xander Bogaerts Leaving Red Sox For Padres

Red Sox and Padres fans were in a frenzy when the Xander Bogaerts deal was reported during the Major League Baseball winter meetings right at the stroke of midnight on the east coast. San Diego officially introduced its new shortstop Friday, and Boston thanked the 30-year-old for everything he did...
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Sign Three-Time Gold Glove Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox got used to seeing Kevin Kiermaier in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform over the last decade. While the defensive-minded outfielder is moving on from the Rays, the Red Sox will still see him in the American League East. Kiermaier reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a...
Ex-MLB Player Calls Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida ‘Japanese Juan Soto’

Questions now loom regarding the expectations of newly signed Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida. On Wednesday, the Red Sox added the free-agent Japanese outfielder on a reported five-year deal worth $90 million, which marked the first big splash the organization had made in the offseason — and also included a $15.4 million posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Red Sox Thank Xander Bogaerts For Memorable Career In Boston

The Red Sox officially said goodbye to Xander Bogaerts. The San Diego Padres made their signing of Xander Bogaerts official Friday. The 30-year-old shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal, ending his 10-year tenure in Boston. He will continue to wear the No. 2 jersey with his new team.
Xander Bogaerts Fallout: How Red Sox, Padres World Series Odds Shifted

The Padres made their World Series intentions known right as midnight past for those on the east coast. San Diego reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with Xander Bogaerts. The National League West club has been linked to many of the top free agents but continued to fall short until Thursday.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post

Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
Padres Make It Official, Announce Xander Bogaerts Signing

Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Red Sox officially has come to an end. Bogaerts no longer calls Boston home, as he signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres, the club formally announced Friday afternoon. The megadeal is worth a reported $280 million, per Thursday morning reports when news of the deal began circulating.
Signing With Red Sox ‘Easy Decision’ For Recently Added Reliever

The early days of the 2022 Major League Baseball winter meetings were fairly slow for the Boston Red Sox, until they kicked off a breakneck two-day stretch with the signing of former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chris Martin. Easily lost in the madness of losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and...
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Celtics In No ‘Rush’ To Get Robert Williams Back To Game Action

It seemed like Robert Williams had a real chance to make his season debut Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. After all, the defensive difference-maker for the Boston Celtics practiced Friday and seemingly looked as close to 100% as possible by throwing down alley-oops during the session. But the...
