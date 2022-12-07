Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO