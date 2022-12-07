Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Adopt "Newt" this weekend for only $25 during ARL Home for the Holidays Adoption Event
Jessie Phillips, Director of Development & Communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits with NEWT, a 3-year old Australian Shepherd, that can get into a home for only $25 during Home for the Holidays Adoption Event Friday December 9th through Sunday December 11th. $25 adoption fee for all cats and dogs 6 months and older. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season with the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life is an opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro area.
Des Moines families receive new homes for the holiday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families. On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village. Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk […]
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
Friendship has no formula: Ankeny football player shares special bond with childhood cancer patient
JJ Kohl is heading to Iowa State next season. As for Willy, you can keep up with his journey via the Facebook group, "Where there’s a Willy there’s a way".
Iowa brewery says over 100 copies sold of calendars featuring Creston mayor
CRESTON, Iowa — Thenearly-naked mayor of Creston is generating dozens of calendar sales. We first told you last night on KCCI about Mayor Gabe Carroll posing nearly naked for a calendar to raise money for charity, and support for Hot Air Brewery. Some community members contacted us saying it...
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Iowa Pooch’s Honest Mistake Briefly Lands Her in Daycare Doghouse
Meet Birdie. She's a very good dog who did a bad thing. She knows it, and she's very very sorry!. As the story goes, according to KCCI, this mischievous little bandit goes to doggy day camp every Friday in Grimes, at Dogwoods Lodge. Last week during her regular day of romping and playing, it seems Birdie pulled the fire alarm at the daycare--totally by accident, and was caught in the act on Dogwoods' security camera. As punishment, Birdie had to "think about what she did" and wear an apology note around her neck for the day, as seen below:
Images of Clive bank robber released
CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
Bettendorf man arrested for allegedly stalking victim with Apple AirTags
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Bettendorf man was arrested for allegedly placing Apple AirTags on a victim’s car and stalking them. Carl Steven Shawver, 63, was arrested and charged with Stalking and Stalking – Unauthorized use of GPS early Saturday morning. According to court records, on December 5 the victim located an AirTag sitting […]
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
