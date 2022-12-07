ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school

By Laila Freeman
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local officials are looking into a threat against a high school. Police in Rio Rancho said they take threats seriously and are working to keep the community safe.

The Rio Rancho Police Department learned of an ‘unconfirmed’ threat of violence against Rio Rancho High School.

The school was placed on lockout although classes weren’t in session. Students and staff on campus were helped to safety by the police, authorities said.

We would like to thank our students and staff at Rio Rancho High School and throughout the Rio Rancho School District for their cooperation. Thank you to our Safety and Security Department and our local law enforcement agencies for their quick response and their continued investigation and monitoring of the situation.

Statement from Rio Rancho Public Schools

Out of caution, most after-school activities were canceled district-wide.

