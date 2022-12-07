Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
greenvillejournal.com
Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field
Kringle Holiday Village, a seasonal event presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, returns to Fluor Field in downtown Greenville, beginning Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The event kicks off with Greenville Mayor Knox White helping to “light the village” and its hours include:. Dec. 9, 5-9 p.m.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Mauldin Christmas Parade
The Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Mauldin Christmas parade Dec. 3. The parade started at Mauldin High School and ended at Mauldin Cultural Center. The theme was a December to Remember.
greenvillejournal.com
Servants for Sight to host auction featuring pieces by local artists
Servants for Sight, an Upstate nonprofit with a mission to help disadvantaged people get eye care, will host an online art auction called “Do You See What Eye See?” from 7 p.m. Dec. 10 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13. The auction will contain a variety of pieces valued...
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
greenvillejournal.com
Junior League Sustainers: Delivering cheer for 30 years
Holiday Bags Project encourages local cancer patients. This holiday season, a special group within the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of a project that has become synonymous with their service to the community. Working with the Cancer Society of Greenville, JLG’s “Sustainers” will assemble and provide hundreds of bags full of personal-care and holiday-themed items for local patients.
tribpapers.com
North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”
North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Capt. John Slattery went from grocer to city leader
Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
biltmorebeacon.com
Crossword Puzzle Maker Retires to Asheville
As it is for many artists, Gayle Dean’s name is not the first point of entry for most people drawn to her work, it’s the work itself — smart, fun, engaging, clever, entertaining, and for some, frustrating, yet, still maddeningly addictive. Wordy might be another adjective. Dean...
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health Children's Hospital honors legacy of facility dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Vivi, one of the eight members of the Canine F.E.T.C.H Unit at Prisma Health, is being remembered for the comfort and companionship she brought to kids facing tough times at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. Vivi was diagnosed with lymphoma in September 2022. In December, she...
Comments / 0