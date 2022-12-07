Read full article on original website
Orono boys basketball defeats Minnehaha Academy in shootout
SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball Power 25 rankings after week 1 MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Orono Spartans (1-1) defeated the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks (2-2) 106-97 Saturday at the Breakdown Sports Tip-Off Classic. The Spartans ...
Prep basketball: Oxford girls roll past Pinson Valley
OXFORD — Justice Woods led three Oxford players in double figures with 15 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat Pinson Valley’s girls 59-20 Thursday in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena. Xai Whitfield added 13 points, and LaMya McGrue added 10. Oxford led 40-15...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham pulls away with win against Prattville Christian
PELHAM – Pelham started the week off spectacularly at home against the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers. Pelham proved they were the stronger of the two Panthers after dominating Prattville Christian 70-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Pelham was quick out of the gates, never giving the other Panthers a break...
