KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care
Jesse Watters reacts to The New York Times writers striking for allegedly not receiving pay increases and pushing for a 'fair contract' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
WTHR
33 companies put the 4-day workweek to the test and found it may be better for business
LOS ANGELES — Is a shortened workweek good for business?. Millions switched to remote or hybrid work during the pandemic. Commuting time was scrapped, meetings got shorter or were done virtually. And the question of whether a traditional work schedule was necessary got louder. "We just saw people that...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
White House fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature on jobs creation claims
The White House's claim that President Biden has added more than 10 million jobs to the U.S. economy was fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature.
The U.S. has taken custody of the alleged bomb maker in the 1988 Lockerbie attack
The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killed 270 people, including 190 Americans, and launched a decades-long international manhunt for the attackers.
Washington Examiner
PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report
Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?
On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
ABC News
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Hundreds of reporters, editors, photographers and other employees...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers
The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
Why marginalized content creators will likely be the most affected by tech industry turmoil
Some of the biggest losers from the Big Tech sector's shake-up will be marginalized content creators who have fashioned careers on social media.
