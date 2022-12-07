ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022

Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
Washington Examiner

PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report

Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
The Independent

Why are over 1,000 New York Times employees on strike?

On Thursday morning, a giant inflatable rat nicknamed Scabby sat outside an office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The biggest story in the news that day was happening on the doorstep of the biggest name in news.Over 1,000 New York Times workers are on a one-day strike, accusing management of failing to deliver a new contract that would pay workers a sustainable wage and make the Gray Lady a more equitable place to work. It’s the first full-day labour stoppage at the paper since 1981.More than just a labour dispute, the union battle touches on many of the biggest issues...
Luay Rahil

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
ABC News

New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Hundreds of reporters, editors, photographers and other employees...
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hollywood Reporter

PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers

The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
