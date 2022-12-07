ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Trudie Bone has been found safe, TBI says.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis woman.

According to TBI, 72-year-old Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30.

TBI issued the alert for Bone on behalf of the Memphis Police Department on Dec. 2. The alert remains active.

Bone has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without assistance.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

