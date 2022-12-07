Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
DeKalb authorities search for murder suspect in deadly townhome shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies believe they know who killed a man over the summer at a Decatur townhome complex and now they're asking for the public's help. There's a warrant out for Rakwon Sadek Brooks' arrest. The 25-year-old is accused of murdering Quakari Freeman, authorities said. DeKalb County...
Buckhead fatal stabbing: A look at suspect's criminal history
ATLANTA — A man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her Buckhead home last weekend had a growing criminal history, records show. Antonio Brown, 23, is facing murder, aggravated battery and carjacking charges after the death of Eleanor Bowles. Atlanta Police Department officers said Brown tried to steal Bowles' SUV in broad daylight in a gated Paces West neighborhood. Her son later found her dead in her garage.
'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM. Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.
Man killed following 'domestic' incident in northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday following a domestic incident, Atlanta Police said. APD officers responded to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW around 10:40 a.m. regarding a shooting. The location is not far from Collier Park near Atlanta's Carroll Heights and Fairburn Heights neighborhoods.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
Missing Clayton County girl believed to have run away with man, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding 11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs after they learned that she might have ran away with a man. Officers responded to the family's home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon where they learned Briggs snuck out the backdoor without permission.
Masked suspects attempt to rob Midtown liquor store, employees say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a Midtown liquor store early Wednesday morning after employees said it was broken into overnight. The store itself is located on Chattahoochee Avenue. Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter and tried...
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
Former inmate says Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Suspects from Georgia broke into New Jersey home wearing FBI raid jackets, left victim for dead, authorities say
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Five metro Atlanta people are facing charges in New Jersey after prosecutors said they were part of a violent home invasion and left the victim for dead. Now the individuals are accused of attempted murder. The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of...
Five people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over 'Cop City' protest clashes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday morning arrests for five people over clashes the previous day at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The five are all charged with domestic terrorism in addition to other...
Atlanta 'Cop City' sees large law enforcement operation again; GBI says barricades being cleared
ATLANTA — Law enforcement agencies mounted a large response Tuesday at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was one of the responding agencies. 11Alive's Sky Tracker flew over the site and...
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
Family of victims demand DNA testing be released in Atlanta Child Murders case
ATLANTA — The families of at least four victims in the Atlanta Child Murders gathered to call for the release of all DNA testing related to the case on Tuesday. The group said it's been one year since they've received any updates from the city after it said it was going to retest DNA evidence in the cases.
Burning body found in wooded area near APD precinct in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are working to learn more after a deceased person discovered in a wooded area not far from an APD precinct. They were called to the scene of Old Gordon Road and Collier Road about a "person down" around 10:15 a.m. That's when they they found a burning body near the wood line.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0