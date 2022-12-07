Read full article on original website
Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted
HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Study: Spokane’s median $2.7K credit card debt takes nearly 5 years to pay off
(The Center Square) – Four Washington state cities made WalletHub’s recent survey of credit card debt in nearly 200 cities in America: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Vancouver. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website examined TransUnion credit card data from 182 cities across the country. According to...
Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
UDPATE: I-84 eastbound reopened in Oregon
OREGON.- UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. These lanes are now back open. DECEMBER 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande. I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash. According to the Oregon Department of...
Flu season off to a historically severe start in Washington
SEATTLE, Wash.- According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu-related hospitalizations are higher so far this year than at this point in every flu season since 2011. UW Medicine reports that 100 inpatients are being treated for flu or COVID symptoms across UW Medical hospitals. Respiratory illnesses such as RSV,...
Gov. Inslee to visit new WSU Tri-Cities energy institute
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Tri-Cities on Monday, December 12 to discuss the climate agenda for 2023 with local leaders, according to a press release from Inslee’s office. The governor will speak about passed legislation and current proposals, plus the future of clean energy in Washington.
Winter Storm - Snow, Freezing Rain and Gusty Winds
NonStop Local Weather Alert Today-Saturday... Freezing Fog, Snow, Freezing Rain and Gusty Winds. Dense freezing fog and icy roads through this afternoon. The next Winter Storm arrives later evening and tonight with another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain and gusty winds. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
LCC applies new 'Sam's Law' in hopes to train students on anti-hazing
Lower Columbia College has implemented new anti-hazing policies to match efforts by state lawmakers and the family after the death of a 19-year-old Washington State University during a fraternity initiation event in 2019. Near unanimous support from lawmakers helped pass the 2022 Washington State Legislature “Sam’s Law Act,“ which expanded...
Washington State can't complete late rally, falls to unbeaten UNLV
Washington State used efficient shooting to offset a slew of turnovers and crept back from a double-digit deficit in the second half Saturday, but unbeaten UNLV hung on late to deny the Cougars’ upset bid. The Rebels improved to 10-0, squeezing past WSU 74-70 during the Las Vegas Clash...
