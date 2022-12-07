ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

CBS Minnesota

Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
DESTREHAN, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses

NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for Scott Eizember, 61, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Jan. 12 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny his involvement in the Oct. 18, 2003, killings of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and his wife Patsy Cantrell, 70, but argued to the panel that the killings were unplanned and spontaneous and that his life still has value. “His prison history confirms that society is safe with him alive and in custody,” said his attorney, Mark Henricksen, who added that Eizember has been a model prisoner and achieved the highest inmate security clearance on death row.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WAFB

4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
MADISON, MS

