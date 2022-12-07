Read full article on original website
Related
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
WDSU
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
Third arrest made in Violet homicide
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s office has arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide in November.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
Man arrested for impersonating St. Tammany officer during burglary attempt
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of pretending to be a deputy while trying to steal a Sheriff's Office vehicle.
wbrz.com
Man attempted to steal marked Hummer from jail property, said he was a deputy taking it to be serviced
ST. TAMMANY - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly walked onto jail property and tried to steal a marked sheriff's office Hummer in broad daylight; when jail staff confronted him, he said he was a deputy taking the vehicle to be serviced. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said...
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
PPP loan fraud sentencing happening today
A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning for his role in a PPP loan fraud scheme worth more than $2.8 million.
ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses
NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Pregnant woman seeking justice after getting hit by car while trying to protect her son
In an attempt to help protect her son, a woman was hit by a car and injured by someone she thought she trusted. Now, she wants justice for not only herself but her child as well.
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for Scott Eizember, 61, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Jan. 12 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny his involvement in the Oct. 18, 2003, killings of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and his wife Patsy Cantrell, 70, but argued to the panel that the killings were unplanned and spontaneous and that his life still has value. “His prison history confirms that society is safe with him alive and in custody,” said his attorney, Mark Henricksen, who added that Eizember has been a model prisoner and achieved the highest inmate security clearance on death row.
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
goldrushcam.com
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam, Involving at Least 10 Elderly Victims in San Diego County
December 5, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 12 months and 1 day in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent. scam” racketeering conspiracy. According to court documents, Lyda Harris, 75, of Laveen, Arizona, participated in a...
Comments / 2