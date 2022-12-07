Read full article on original website
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Nine young Vermonters were celebrated at the state house Saturday for dedicating their life to their country
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It was a special Saturday afternoon at the Vermont State House with a ceremony being held for nine United States Service Academy nominees and their families. The annual ceremony was hosted by Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Sen.-elect Peter Welch. "In sixth...
Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry
At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County
There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
Dusting to 2 inches of snow expected on Sunday afternoon
It will finally begin to feel a little more like December this weekend, as some light snow is expected to impact our region on Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be cold and sunny, with daily highs barely reaching the lower 30s. Then, on Sunday afternoon, some snow will move...
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network
The affiliation would give the smaller network access to a shared electronic medical record platform and joint purchasing, among other benefits, it says. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southwestern Vermont Health Care moves to join Dartmouth network.
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
Short staffing at several Vermont sheriff departments affecting coverage areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont sheriff departments are short-staffed, and they say it is impacting how much ground they can cover. In Washington County, the sheriff's department has 23 full and part-time employees. They say that’s about half the staff the department had a decade ago and it means they need to cut back patrols in some smaller towns.
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
Moose spar, splash and swim: These are the top New Hampshire moose videos from 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared their videos of moose sightings across New Hampshire this year. Some were swimming, others were fighting and some were splashing around in wetlands. There are about 3,300 moose in the state, according to Fish and Game. They are found in all...
Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
