a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry

At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
iBerkshires.com

Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County

There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
mynbc5.com

Dusting to 2 inches of snow expected on Sunday afternoon

It will finally begin to feel a little more like December this weekend, as some light snow is expected to impact our region on Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be cold and sunny, with daily highs barely reaching the lower 30s. Then, on Sunday afternoon, some snow will move...
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
vermontbiz.com

New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
vermontbiz.com

Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
WCAX

What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face

Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
WCAX

What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX

Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
mynbc5.com

Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
