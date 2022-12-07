Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 10
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Short staffing at several Vermont sheriff departments affecting coverage areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont sheriff departments are short-staffed, and they say it is impacting how much ground they can cover. In Washington County, the sheriff's department has 23 full and part-time employees. They say that’s about half the staff the department had a decade ago and it means they need to cut back patrols in some smaller towns.
COTS to build 16-family apartment building
More than a dozen new housing units meant for previously homeless families are coming to Burlington. The Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS, marked the start of the new project on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
Williston Fire Department makes historic purchase in hopes of saving lives
Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure. The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning. “It provides a level of service to […]
wamc.org
SUNY fee waiver results in sizable increase in admission applications
A waiver of application fees has resulted in a sizable increase in the number students applying to State University of New York colleges and universities. The program allows students at designated public high schools to apply to up to seven SUNY schools for free. SUNY typically requires a $50 non-refundable application fee for each of its 64 locations.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Housing and art options considered for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Brian Pine, director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Office, said a selection committee is reviewing three proposals and will likely make a recommendation to the City Council in January. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing and art options considered for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
vermontbiz.com
Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence announces two new hires
Jessica Miller, former talent acquisition coordinator at the University of Vermont Health Network, and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence(link is external) as client managers. Miller supports the Burlington-based company's large-organization clients, and Ward works within the small-client group. At the UVM Health Network, Miller recruited inpatient...
Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise
The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
nepm.org
Little Drummer Crafts Fair Benefits Franklin County Tech
As the calendar year winds to a close, so does the season for craft fairs – but not before the Franklin County Technical school gets to host their annual Little Drummer Craft Fair. Connecting Point’s Brian Sullivan visited the school in Turners Falls to attend the event, which not...
mynbc5.com
Noah Kahan announces summer 2023 tour coming to Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Fans of "Stick Season," listen up: Noah Kahan is coming to Burlington this summer. The Vermont native recently announced his summer tour for the new album and where he'll be traveling across the United States and Canada. Kahan will perform live at Waterfront Park in Burlington...
mynbc5.com
Burlington community discusses chances of acting police chief Murad becoming permanent top cop
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Maea Brandt is Burlington’s new East District councilor, following Tuesday’s special election. Her victory is swinging the makeup of the city council from a progressive majority to a Democratic majority. That’s now leaving many to ask if the city council will appoint acting chief...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry
At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
