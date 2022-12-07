ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontbiz.com

Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year

Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, December 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Williston Fire Department makes historic purchase in hopes of saving lives

Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure.  The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning.   “It provides a level of service to […]
WILLISTON, VT
wamc.org

SUNY fee waiver results in sizable increase in admission applications

A waiver of application fees has resulted in a sizable increase in the number students applying to State University of New York colleges and universities. The program allows students at designated public high schools to apply to up to seven SUNY schools for free. SUNY typically requires a $50 non-refundable application fee for each of its 64 locations.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence announces two new hires

Jessica Miller, former talent acquisition coordinator at the University of Vermont Health Network, and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence(link is external) as client managers. Miller supports the Burlington-based company's large-organization clients, and Ward works within the small-client group. At the UVM Health Network, Miller recruited inpatient...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Bar Faces Two-Week Permit Suspension Over Noise

The Burlington City Council is recommending a two-week suspension of the entertainment permit at Orlando's Bar & Lounge after a preliminary report found the venue created an "unreasonable increase in noise" for neighbors. The downtown bar, on Lawson Lane, would lose its permit from April 15 to 30. The decision...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition

ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
ESSEX, VT
nepm.org

Little Drummer Crafts Fair Benefits Franklin County Tech

As the calendar year winds to a close, so does the season for craft fairs – but not before the Franklin County Technical school gets to host their annual Little Drummer Craft Fair. Connecting Point’s Brian Sullivan visited the school in Turners Falls to attend the event, which not...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Noah Kahan announces summer 2023 tour coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Fans of "Stick Season," listen up: Noah Kahan is coming to Burlington this summer. The Vermont native recently announced his summer tour for the new album and where he'll be traveling across the United States and Canada. Kahan will perform live at Waterfront Park in Burlington...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry

At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy