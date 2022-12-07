POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in south Pocatello early Saturday evening, authorities said. The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. on South Fifth Avenue near Jason Avenue. Authorities have confirmed that the adult female pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the car. The man driving the car stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police, authorities said. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. South Fifth Avenue has been shut down by police because of the incident and is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next few hours. The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.

