Jeni Eborn
2d ago
This makes me sick. How does this little girl feel. A slap on the hand for this monster. Wrong no matter how you look at it.. Maybe after he ruins more little lives they will take this crime serious. Doesn't the judge have children
3
Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced in high speed chase following alleged involvement in Walgreens robbery
BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man involved in a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday and remains a suspect in a robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens. According to court documents, Demar Antione Lacy fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car. This all happened after he allegedly robbed a Pocatello store in May.
Police: Driver arrested following collision that left pedestrian dead in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The driver of the car that fatally struck an adult female pedestrian in south Pocatello has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, Pocatello police said. Darwin Reisner, the 64-year-old driver, was arrested following the 5:45 p.m. Saturday collision on South Fifth Avenue, police said. Reisner, of Pocatello, is currently being booked into Bannock County Jail. Police said alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash. ...
Local man reportedly threatened to ambush, beat woman over civil protection order
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order, police said. Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home. Nassar also reportedly sent a message to the woman's 12-year-old son who was at a movie...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
KTVB
New trial date set in Vallow-Daybell case
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Another new trial date is set for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, the eastern Idaho couple charged with multiple counts of murder and conspiracy in the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell. The couple...
Two Southern Idaho 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Stealing car and Eluding Police
Police pursued two teenagers driving a stolen car through Madison County before the car was stopped with spike strips on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday night. Madison County Public Information Officer Isaac Payne reported that a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had stolen a relative’s car and ran away from home around 6:20 p.m.
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
At approximately 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle, a teal 1998 Chevy pick-up, had been spotted on the Southbound Salem Highway headed towards Madison County. The post 2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
eastidahonews.com
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in south Pocatello early Saturday evening, authorities said. The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. on South Fifth Avenue near Jason Avenue. Authorities have confirmed that the adult female pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the car. The man driving the car stopped after the collision and is cooperating with police, authorities said. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released. South Fifth Avenue has been shut down by police because of the incident and is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next few hours. The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
eastidahonews.com
Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge
ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge. The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31. Three applications have been submitted, according to Trial Court Administrator Tammie...
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges
AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
eastidahonews.com
Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO – Pocatello Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a mountain lion. A news release from the Pocatello Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on security cameras around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Elmore Street. Be cautious and keep an eye...
eastidahonews.com
Rob Vandewiele III
Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
