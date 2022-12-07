ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem charity provides help to area's homeless community

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Their goal is to protect human dignity. "I've been very fortunate in my life. So seeing people in need really stirred in me a desire to get involved with something like this," said volunteer George Harmanos. They're called S.T.AR. It stands for: Serving to Aid and Restore.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
FOX 43

What is stiff person syndrome and how common it is?

YORK, Pa. — A rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome has been in the news recently after singer Celine Dion revealed she’s battling the rare disorder stiff person syndrome is a neurological disease that impacts the autoimmune system. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but...
YORK, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Taylor Swift fan scammed in ticket sale, police say

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A fan of Berks County-born pop star Taylor Swift is out $1,500 after getting scammed trying to buy concert tickets, according to the Hackettstown Police Department. Police said they were contacted by a Hackettstown woman about the scam. After some investigation, police said the woman was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)

Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Dogs paving way for potential new cancer treatment for humans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are paving the way for a potential new cancer treatment for human beings, and the revolutionary therapy is being tested in Philadelphia.It's being called a game changer that could eventually save lives, for pets and people. It's a joint research project between PennVet and Penn Medicine.Dogs with cancer are getting a new kind of human proton radiation that could update the treatment for people.Maple was back at PennVet for a checkup. The 13-year-old lab has rare cancer in her mouth called oral osteosarcoma."Being able to have her still with me and have her happy and healthy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

