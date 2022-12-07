PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are paving the way for a potential new cancer treatment for human beings, and the revolutionary therapy is being tested in Philadelphia.It's being called a game changer that could eventually save lives, for pets and people. It's a joint research project between PennVet and Penn Medicine.Dogs with cancer are getting a new kind of human proton radiation that could update the treatment for people.Maple was back at PennVet for a checkup. The 13-year-old lab has rare cancer in her mouth called oral osteosarcoma."Being able to have her still with me and have her happy and healthy...

