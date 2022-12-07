Read full article on original website
Santa, reindeer, and community come together to remember lost loved one
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Today people gathered around a 60-foot Christmas Tree in Luzerne County for a holiday celebratory event. Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance and brought the reindeer along to SJM Auto Sales and Repair which hosted the event in Sugarloaf Township. In the spirit of giving, the tree lighting […]
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem charity provides help to area's homeless community
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Their goal is to protect human dignity. "I've been very fortunate in my life. So seeing people in need really stirred in me a desire to get involved with something like this," said volunteer George Harmanos. They're called S.T.AR. It stands for: Serving to Aid and Restore.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
What is stiff person syndrome and how common it is?
YORK, Pa. — A rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome has been in the news recently after singer Celine Dion revealed she’s battling the rare disorder stiff person syndrome is a neurological disease that impacts the autoimmune system. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but...
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, more dangerous strain of dog flu
A highly contagious canine influenza strain is spreading throughout the U.S., and it could potentially be more dangerous this year. Veterinarians are urging dog owners to get their pets vaccinated, especially if they are around other dogs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
Sandwiches, Sides, and So Much More at Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches in Pottstown
When the craving for a sandwich hits, what do you do? When only the best will suffice, head to Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches (located at 137 E. High Street in Pottstown). No plastic-wrapped lunch meat here, only the best quality meats and cheeses, ingredients, and baked-from-scratch bakery items. Set in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Taylor Swift fan scammed in ticket sale, police say
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A fan of Berks County-born pop star Taylor Swift is out $1,500 after getting scammed trying to buy concert tickets, according to the Hackettstown Police Department. Police said they were contacted by a Hackettstown woman about the scam. After some investigation, police said the woman was...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
Dogs paving way for potential new cancer treatment for humans
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are paving the way for a potential new cancer treatment for human beings, and the revolutionary therapy is being tested in Philadelphia.It's being called a game changer that could eventually save lives, for pets and people. It's a joint research project between PennVet and Penn Medicine.Dogs with cancer are getting a new kind of human proton radiation that could update the treatment for people.Maple was back at PennVet for a checkup. The 13-year-old lab has rare cancer in her mouth called oral osteosarcoma."Being able to have her still with me and have her happy and healthy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Outpouring of support continues for families of 2 firefighters killed in line of duty, GoFundMe pages created
The outpouring of support continues for the families of the two firefighters who died Wednesday in West Penn Township. 69 News found two GoFundMe pages, raising funds for the loved ones of Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris. Days after a fire ravaged the house on the 1100 block of Clamtown...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
