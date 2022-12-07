Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician and Bismarck School Board member, pled guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. Below is her statement on the matter. I have accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions that occurred on September 3, 2022....
KFYR-TV
Memorial Highway project in Mandan delayed
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Astute Mandan residents might have noticed a planned improvement to Memorial Highway set for 2022 hasn’t happened yet. An off-highway construction project, which will consist of new storm sewer piping between Main Street and 46th Avenue Southeast, has been delayed to address stormwater drainage challenges. City staff and leaders still need to coordinate on a funding source, among other things.
Business Beat: The Tavern Grill opens in Bismarck
The Tavern offers pizzas, salads, burgers, and steaks, as well as pasta and cocktails.
Fort Yates man arrested after stealing a woman’s car and running her over in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Fort Yates man, Jayden Ironroad, was arrested on Sunday, December 4 after he stole a woman’s car, running her over in the process, and then both fleeing police and assaulting an officer in Bismarck. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident and […]
KFYR-TV
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck doctor and school board member signed a plea agreement for obstructing police during a traffic stop. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Emily Eckroth was a passenger in her husband’s car when officers pulled them over for a suspected traffic violation on Sept. 3. Police report Eckroth was yelling obscenities, saying she was a doctor, and refusing commands.
KFYR-TV
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.
KFYR-TV
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of firing gun at man, says man brought out knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he fired a gun at another person in a residential area. Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on W. Arbor Ave. Saturday. A man told them 24-year-old Christopher Connors confronted him in a parking lot and fired a gun at him. He told police the bullet struck the ground roughly five feet away from him.
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection
I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
KFYR-TV
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
travelawaits.com
5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota
From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
KFYR-TV
It’s a beaut Clark!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many Christmas themed destinations in Bismarck and Mandan, like the holiday light display in Dykshoorn Park, Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner and Candy Cane Lane. Now add one more to that list. There is an old-fashioned Christmas car driving around town, that’s right out of...
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
This isn't your average clothing store.
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
KFYR-TV
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
Comments / 3