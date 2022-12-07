Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Shop The Latest Vogue X Puma Collection Now
Vogue Club members: You have access to Vogue’s latest drop—and enjoy a special 20% discount now through January 31st…. Vogue X Puma: This special collaboration features timeless sport silhouettes, spotlighting a space where the gym meets the runway. Bold branding and a dramatic color palette round out this exceptional collection, ready to bring sport-inspired fashion to a whole new generation. Check out new takes on classic PUMA footwear, plus apparel—and more pieces featuring Vogue’s logo alongside the iconic PUMA cat. Shop Vogue X Puma today!
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
These Best Selling Sam Edelman Flats Are on Sale at Nordstrom for up to 41% Off Select Colors
Ballet flats are the unsung hero of the footwear world. While they’ve never gone out of style, and we doubt they ever will, their presence within the realm of trends does ebb and flow. During seasons where we might see less ballet flats on runways and celebrities, we also...
Calling All Cool-Girl Skiers: Khaite Just Dropped an Après-Ski Collection
What does a downtown cool girl wear to hit the slopes? As of today, there’s really just one answer: Khaite’s newly launched après-ski capsule. And even if you don’t ski (or perhaps you prefer to simply après), the collection of sophisticated styles doesn’t require a mountain, an upcoming ski trip, or any skiing experience for that matter to enjoy.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Kane Brown Creates a Rue21 Collection
Singer Kane Brown grew up in the rural South wearing Rue21 clothes and has continued to wear the brand on his rise to stardom. Now the popular genre-bending singer has strengthened his connection with Rue21 by collaborating on a limited-edition collection.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “But I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool.” The collection, which started selling at Rue21 stores and...
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
17 Optical Illusions That Are Both Mesmerizing And Terrifying
These are bringing me back to the early internet days.
thezoereport.com
Celine's Winter 2023 Collection Just Doubled Down On The Y2K Boom
While pleated micro mini skirts, bedazzled logo bags, and bubble gum pink everything has kept a steady hold on the industry for the past two years, it seems a new side of the early aughts is rearing its head. Some may recall the 2000s also saw the dawn of an indie rock phenomenon that introduced all manner of edgy looks, like 1970s-inspired shearling coats and roomy riding boots paired with ruffled blouses and neck scarves. If your memory is still a bit spotty, Celine’s Winter 2023 collection will certainly jog your memory. Yes, the cheeky bubble gum pop aesthetic altogether that’s reigned happily these past years has taken a backseat to Hedi Slimane’s vision, which signals the dawn of new (old) era that’s grittier, glitzier, and oh-so rock ‘n’ roll.
Vogue Club Gets Ready for the Fashion Awards with Christine Quinn
You’re likely already familiar with Christine Quinn—the breakout star of hit reality-TV show Selling Sunset, which Vogue once described as “manna from property-porn heaven”—but do you know just how obsessed she is with fashion? In this exclusive Vogue Club video, we get ready with Christine for the Fashion Awards in London—we’re talking full glam, plus a blockbuster Andrea Brocca custom gown (in black duchess satin, no less)—and dig a little deeper into her love of show-stopping style…
Our Legacy’s Collection for Matchesfashion, Tremaine Emory’s Latest Collaboration
Polished, Punk, Posh: From Sweden to London. The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship. The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5...
The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style
There’s no shame against a full sequin gown or embellished party suit, but there’s more than one way to dazzle this holiday season. Leave the shimmer and shine to your accessories this December, and keep your partywear on the more understated side for a more minimalist look. Of course, we won’t rule sparkle out completely; take Altuzarra’s maxi skirt and turtleneck shirt set as the prime example. A deep gold Lurex is striking yet still subtle.
In Brooklyn, Loewe and Creative Time Celebrated Artist Charles Gaines
After a three-year halt, Creative Time gathered in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate the return of their annual gala this year celebrating artist Charles Gaines. Creative Time has a history of commitment to ambitious projects spanning the country. Their dedication to storytelling through public art displays is no small effort, and Gaines’s latest work is proof.
wmagazine.com
A Jewelry Collection That Defies Gravity
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of...
Here's How Victoria Beckham Does French Style
One of the questions fashion has thrown up this week: When is the collaboration between Victoria Beckham and Rick Owens happening? Photographs of the British designer wining and dining with the California rebel and his partner Michèle Lamy in Paris led to assumptions—ok, fine, just hopes and prayers—that the creatives could have a little something up their (artfully draped) sleeves.
