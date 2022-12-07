While pleated micro mini skirts, bedazzled logo bags, and bubble gum pink everything has kept a steady hold on the industry for the past two years, it seems a new side of the early aughts is rearing its head. Some may recall the 2000s also saw the dawn of an indie rock phenomenon that introduced all manner of edgy looks, like 1970s-inspired shearling coats and roomy riding boots paired with ruffled blouses and neck scarves. If your memory is still a bit spotty, Celine’s Winter 2023 collection will certainly jog your memory. Yes, the cheeky bubble gum pop aesthetic altogether that’s reigned happily these past years has taken a backseat to Hedi Slimane’s vision, which signals the dawn of new (old) era that’s grittier, glitzier, and oh-so rock ‘n’ roll.

1 DAY AGO