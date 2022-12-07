ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Intriguing Red Sox Prospect Stolen With First Pick In Rule-Five Draft By Nationals

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbxtJ_0jaywt3p00

The Red Sox lost one of their top prospects on Wednesday night

The Boston Red Sox lost one of their top prospects Wednesday night and it wasn't even by trade.

Major League Baseball held its annual Rule-5 Draft on Wednesday and the Washington Nationals selected former Red Sox pitching prospect Thad Ward, according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

The Rule-5 Draft takes place each December and gives teams who don't have a full 40-man roster the opportunity to draft players from other clubs who aren't on their 40-man rosters if they have been with the organization for a certain amount of time.

Ward was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft and worked his way up the farm system to the Double-A Portland Seadogs.

The 25-year-old has shown extreme promise but has dealt with injuries which likely is the reason why Boston didn't place him on the club's 40-man roster. Ward appeared in just two games in 2021 and 13 in 2022. Even with the injuries, Ward still was ranked as the Red Sox's 15th-best prospect before being snatched up by the Nationals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Boston isn't any stranger to the Rule-5 Draft and in recent years nabbed hurler Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees and he's since turned into one of the team's most consistent and impressive pitchers. Hopefully, Ward can follow a similar path with the Nationals.

More Winter Meetings:

-- Red Sox Reportedly In 'Heavy Discussion' With Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts On New Deal

-- Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees

-- Another Red Sox Rival Likely Out Of Xander Bogaerts Chase Helping Boston's Chances

-- Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

-- All-Star Closer Reportedly Available Via Trade; Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox

-- Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Lackluster Stint In Boston

-- Red Sox Reportedly Are In Contact With Free Agent Reigning MVP Aaron Judge

-- Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

2 Areas Of Need The Mets Still Need To Fill

The New York Mets knew their work was cut out for them during this free agency. With some of their top players set to hit the open market, the Mets needed to open the checkbook. After losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets replaced him by signing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick, four others placed on waivers

It’s a busy Thursday on the waiver wire, as Kevin Rooney of the Calgary Flames, Tyler Benson of the Edmonton Oilers, Martin Kaut of the Colorado Avalanche and Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers are all available for claim, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Boston Bruins defenseman...
NBC Sports

Chaim Bloom opens up about losing Xander Bogaerts

Chaim Bloom reportedly shared a stunned reaction after it was reported the San Diego Padres were signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. But according to the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer, Bogaerts' departure didn't actually come as a surprise. Bloom opened up about losing the homegrown...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Bland Tampa Bay stadium rendering roundly mocked

The Tampa Bay Rays have long been locked in a will-they-won’t-they saga with the city of St. Petersberg and the Tampa region over whether or not they’ll stay. The crux of the issue is that the Major League Baseball team needs a new stadium. However, if the latest rendering is any indication, that’s not going to get too many people excited about attending Rays games in the future.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
205
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy