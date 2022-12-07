ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Highlights: Expect No Booze, Lots of Santas on the LIRR

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday that it will ban the consumption of alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road trains during SantaCon. The ban will be in effect beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday through 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Alcohol consumption will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms.

“Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority,” said MTA Police Chief Mueller. “We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time.”

The MTA Police Department will also be out in force at Penn Station and Grand Central terminal to enforce the rules. Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.

The New York Post said t hat for $15, those dressed like Santa Claus or other Christmas-y outfit can get admission to 64 bars in New York City.

Whitman Graduate to Run LIRR

