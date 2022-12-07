ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals Sneaky Week 14 Underdog Pick Over Patriots

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals have failed to meet expectations through 12 weeks of play. Postseason hopes are practically down the drain as the team has underperformed considering the talent (and money) invested into both sides of the ball.

However, a Week 14 meeting with the New England Patriots gives Kliff Kingsbury and company a new opportunity to hit the field and regain some momentum.

The only problem? Not many believe they're capable thanks to their evident struggles and one of the best coaches in the history of professional sports in Bill Belichick on the other side.

Yet the Patriots haven't exactly proved themselves invincible on the field either, and oddsmakers believe this will be close no matter what side the pendulum swings on.

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at +1.5 point underdogs, as New England-Arizona is currently one of two matchups next week to have a spread smaller than two points (Miami-LAC is the other).

Around the web, the Cardinals are one of a few underdogs to take in that game.

Cardinals Sneaky Week 14 Underdog Pick Over Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Brw5X_0jaywqPe00

"The Cardinals don't inspire a ton of confidence right now," Shook said.

"Arizona has won only once in the last five games, a triumph over a fading Rams team. That win is bookended by two-game losing streaks, and as we learned in the Cardinals’ Week 12 loss to the Chargers, even when things look like they're going Arizona's way, they can fall apart in the end.

"This doesn’t exactly indicate Arizona has more than a fighter's chance against New England. But I'm choosing the Cardinals as an underdog with the potential to pull off an upset because I think they're getting close -- and they have to be desperate for a victory.

"Kliff Kingsbury has spent weeks telling his players everything remains in front of them. But with five weeks left to play and just four wins to their name, the Cardinals have run out of breathing room. They have to start winning immediately before it becomes time to chalk up 2022 as a disappointment."

"This game will come down to the Cardinals offense doing enough against an elite Pats defense. Arizona has faced a top-10 defense twice this year and hasn’t topped 17 points in either. The Pats are 6-0 when their opponent scores less than 20 points, and 0-6 when they score 20 points or more. Do the Cardinals have the offensive firepower to win this one? Given the Patriots struggles against mobile QBs this year, my guess is yes."

"This is a bit of a last stand game for the Cardinals. They’re 4-8 and their playoff chances are faint. However, they’re coming out of a bye week and facing a struggling Patriots squad. If they can’t come out hot in this one and secure a win, it is time to fire Kliff Kingsbury."

All Cardinals is GIVING AWAY four different prizes for the holidays including a signed Budda Baker jersey! All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and comment on this video for a chance to win!

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers

Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have deemed three players questionable and three officially out when the New England Patriots make their way to State Farm Stadium on Monday night. QUESTIONABLE- Zach Allen, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington. Cardinals-Patriots Saturday Injury Report. Kingsbury previously ruled Moore out after practice but added Murphy wasn't likely,...
WASHINGTON STATE
All Cardinals

Did Vance Joseph Throw Shade at Patriots Offense?

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had much to brag about this season. Things have gone wildly astray in their 4-8 stretch through twelve games, and while every pair of eyes and criticism has been fixated on the offense, Arizona's defensive side of the ball isn't without blame either. It's an odd...
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick Compliments Cardinals Offense

The Arizona Cardinals have been lacking in nearly every phase of their play, but perhaps the most disappointing has been their offense. Don't tell New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that. Captained by Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's offense hasn't quite gotten their feet settled with all the weapons at their...
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

We got our first taste of the 2023 NFL mock draft season earlier this week with the Arizona Cardinals selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo eighth overall. This time around, we're going to do a full seven-round mock draft specifically for the Cardinals. This mock will look a little bit different...
GEORGIA STATE
All Cardinals

Anonymous Staffer Slams GM Steve Keim

Nearly everybody has been held at fault for how the Arizona Cardinals' season has gone. Top dogs in Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been largely put under the microscope for their performance in Arizona's 4-8 start, and while general manager Steve Keim has garnered some of that attention, he's certainly in the backseat when it comes to assigning blame from a public perspective.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 14 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Cardinals game

The New England Patriots desperately need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, and luckily for them, they have a favorable matchup in Week 14. New England will soon travel West for a "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, a team that's 4-8 with a minus-57 point differential. The Cardinals own the NFL's second-worst home record at 1-6, and they've also lost seven of their last eight meetings with the Patriots.
All Cardinals

Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Map

While the Arizona Cardinals were on their bye week last Sunday, tomorrow will provide fans another opportunity to enjoy a full day of stress free football since the New England Patriots are coming to town for Monday Night Football. For Week 14, CBS will only air one game in each...
NEW YORK STATE
All Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins Returns in Cardinals Friday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals released their Friday injury report after only having a closed walk-thru, as the following are estimations of participation. Limited- Trysten Hill, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington. Full- DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch. Cardinals-Patriots Friday Injury Report. The return of Hopkins to practice was vital after he missed Thursday with...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Are struggling Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is in the first year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract. More than that, when asked recently if Mavericks fans should be worried about him wanting out as the team has stumbled at points to start this season, Doncic didn’t sound like a guy looking to bolt:
DALLAS, TX
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy