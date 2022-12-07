Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
7 ag stories you might have missed
Did you miss some news this week? You’ve come to the right place! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture. Dairy leaders encourage passage of Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Leaders of the International Dairy Foods Association are urging Senators to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act,...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Agriculture Online
The Michigan century farm that specializes in ancient grains
Maple Drive Farms in southern Michigan have introduced ancient, specialty grains into the crop rotation. They’ve also built a gluten-free, 2,400-square-foot processing facility on site that churns out high-quality teff, millet, and buckwheat. This business unit of the farm, Tenera Grains, sells the processed ingredients to the Smiths’ daughter, Claire, who uses them to produce and sell granola and other packaged goods through her company, Teffola.
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
The biggest oil spill in the history of the Keystone pipeline is dumping more than a half million gallons of crude into a creek in Kansas
Washington County Road Department constructs an emergency dam to intercept an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kanas, on Thursday, Dec 8, 2022. An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Dec. 5
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions, covering week 48 ending Dec. 5. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 99 98 Week 47 2022 99 96 Week 48 2021 99 94 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 100 99 Week 47 2022 100 99 Week 48 2021 100 99 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 93 85 Week 47 2022 89 76 Week 48 2021 90 65 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 97 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 2 97 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 3 96 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 3 97 0 DURUM WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 2 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 96 2 Week 48 2021 0 0 6 94 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
