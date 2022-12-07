ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

beefmagazine.com

7 ag stories you might have missed

Did you miss some news this week? You’ve come to the right place! Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture. Dairy leaders encourage passage of Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Leaders of the International Dairy Foods Association are urging Senators to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act,...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Agriculture Online

The Michigan century farm that specializes in ancient grains

Maple Drive Farms in southern Michigan have introduced ancient, specialty grains into the crop rotation. They’ve also built a gluten-free, 2,400-square-foot processing facility on site that churns out high-quality teff, millet, and buckwheat. This business unit of the farm, Tenera Grains, sells the processed ingredients to the Smiths’ daughter, Claire, who uses them to produce and sell granola and other packaged goods through her company, Teffola.
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Dec. 5

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions, covering week 48 ending Dec. 5. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 99 98 Week 47 2022 99 96 Week 48 2021 99 94 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 100 99 Week 47 2022 100 99 Week 48 2021 100 99 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 93 85 Week 47 2022 89 76 Week 48 2021 90 65 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 97 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 2 97 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 3 96 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 3 97 0 DURUM WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 2 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 96 2 Week 48 2021 0 0 6 94 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

