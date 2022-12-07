ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanute, KS

koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: KBI homicide investigation, Neosho’s dog park

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – On December 6, at around 5:00 pm, Neosho County, Kansas Sheriff deputies went to 6845 160th Road in rural Chanute. This follows a welfare check after the Cumberland County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office called with information causing concern for a woman who lived at that home. Deputies searched the property and found the body of 47-year-old Elaina M. Asprea next to a field near the home. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case as a homicide. Authorities in Fayetteville, North Carolina, have developed a person of interest in the case. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi

WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
WELCH, OK
KSNT News

Kansas woman found dead after boyfriend’s arrest in North Carolina

CHANUTE, Kan. – Authorities investigate the death of a Chanute, Kansas woman after a tip leads them to her body. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from law enforcement in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, asking them to do a welfare check on the resident living at 6845 160th Road in Chanute. […]
CHANUTE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder

Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
GALENA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: MO marijuana laws, pedestrian struck by traffic

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation, deputies located and took two suspects into custody: Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus, Kansas and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City, Missouri. Authorities have issued multiple charges to the duo, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami Schools victim of threat hoax

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
MIAMI, OK
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
kggfradio.com

Riverton Man Sentenced for Burglary and Possession

A Riverton Man is sentenced in a burglary and methamphetamine case. 34-year-old John Wesley Potter is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in Cherokee County District Court. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, where Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the burglary of a Riverton...
RIVERTON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide investigation in SEK

A Southeast Kansas man is arrested for first-degree murder after turning himself in to law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, 43-year-old Casey Dye walked into the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement. Shortly after, authorities found 45-year-old Ryan Holcomb, of Chanute, dead in a vehicle inside...
CHANUTE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality

JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
JOPLIN, MO

