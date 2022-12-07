Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Farm and Dairy
White Chocolate Popcorn
Pop popcorn in microwave; remove unpopped kernels. Put popcorn in a big bowl. Add in chocolate candies, peanuts and pretzels into bowl with popcorn. Stir to combine. Melt chocolate in microwave or on stove top. Pour melted chocolate over popcorn and mix to coat popcorn mixture with white chocolate. Spread...
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
Christmas Hot Cocoa Bombs: Visually Stunning and Tastes Delicious!
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Searching for the ideal Christmas Hot Cocoa bomb to make your holidays even more delicious? They're not only scrumptious but beautiful, and easy enough to make that you'll be whipping them up for every party! All you need is a cup of hot milk.
BHG
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Cookies
This twist on a slice-and-bake cookie gets is signature look from the distinct contrasting layers. Roll in decorating sugar to match the holiday theme. Whether in a creamy beverage or sweet treat, chocolate and peppermint are one of the most popular combos in the holiday season. This easy pinwheel cookie recipe layers chocolate- and peppermint-infused doughs to create a striking swirl effect. Use red or green decorating sugar to give the cookies a festive finish.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake
This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
gordonramsayclub.com
Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos
These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
mitziemee.com
Recipe: Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Pull out butter and eggs and allow to reach room temperature. Cream the butter, shortening, and both sugars with a mixer at a low to medium. speed until lighter in color and creamy. Add eggs, then the egg yolks, one at a time to the mixer, scraping the bowl after.
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
gordonramsayclub.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
snapshotsincursive.com
White Chocolate Lavender Berry Scones
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: White Chocolate Lavender Berry Scones! Butter and Buttermilk, two main ingredients that lasso the moon. This is not your ordinary pastry. It’s not a doughnut. It’s not a muffin. It is a flavorful raised vessel for smearing on more butter. Granted, the American version may be filled with fresh fruit and chocolate chips, but hey, it’s all good. And since I was doing it my way, I went one step further and added a lavender glaze on top. There’s no way I’m going to be accused of making a dry-as-dust scone. I’m living with a man who conjures up that image whenever he hears the word “scone”. I believe for now, I’m okay with him thinking that way. More for me!
Food52
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
The Daily South
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake
Cookbook author Vallery Lomas used this 2013 Southern Living holiday cake as inspiration for the 2022 holiday cake. Get the recipe for Red Velvet Doberge Cake With Cheesecake Custard. Garnish With Gusto. Step 1: Select nontoxic leaves, such as bay leaves. Thoroughly wash the leaves, and pat dry. Melt approximately...
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a pastry chef, I often get asked what dessert I am the proudest of, and my answer is always cheesecake. I have worked on this recipe for years, constantly tweaking the proportions of ingredients to create the creamiest slice.
Tom Cruise Odin Productions Brings Joy To Colleagues And Celebrity Friends This Winter With White Chocolate Coconut Cake
Doan’s Bakery makes the moist white chocolate coconut Bundt cakes topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut that Top Gun Maverick star, Tom Cruise, gifts his close friends for Christmas. A Bundt cake is baked in a Bundt pan giving the cake a doughnut shape. The Bundt shape is inspired by a traditional European cake, the Gugelhupf. Stephanie at Plain Chicken went through the trouble of sharing the recipe to recreating the bundt cake for the rest of us to one day try ourselves. Recipe Below.
