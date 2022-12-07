ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler ISD teacher receives award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO4q1_0jayvRVO00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Sharmecia Jackson, business teacher at Tyler High School , was selected to receive the Mary McLeod Bethune Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE).

The Brook Hill School cheer team wins first state title in school history

Ms. Jackson was presented with the award at the NABSE conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Dec. 3.

  • Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZjmi_0jayvRVO00
    Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

“I am truly honored, thankful, and grateful to receive this award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators. I stand on the shoulders of giants, my personal heroes, and a village who loves and cares for me. Now, standing on my own platform teaching my students, my unique style of educating centers around the core values of having standards and possessing integrity. When you do right by students, everything else falls into place!”

Sharmecia Jackson – Educator at Tyler High School
Chapel Hill High School’s Mascot participating in All-American Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade in Hawaii

Ms. Jackson was nominated for the award by Mrs. Yumesha Mosley, Assistant Principal at Palestine ISD and President of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black School Educators .

The Mary McLeod Bethune Outstanding Teacher Award is given to educators whose innovative teaching techniques increase student achievement through demonstrated commitment and innovation in the classroom.

Ms. Jackson was named the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) Teacher of the Year back in February.

East Texas schools finish in top 5 at UIL State Marching Band Championships

She began her teaching career in Tyler ISD in 2008.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move. “Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Dream Center’s life building programs

This is sponsored content. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Shonna Barlow, executive Director for Longview Dream Center, joined East Texas Live to share how they help those in need. Longview Dream Center’s main goal is to help anyone that is in need. They provide free food and clothing for those who need it with no requirements […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boshears Center hosts annual holiday event for students, families

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Santa Claus came to town and visited Boshears in Tyler! Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs held its annual Christmas event sponsored by the Local branch of the International Communications Workers for America (IUE-CWA). “All of the employees in the community really look forward to it and they come to us and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler hosts ‘Christmas at the Park’ children’s event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler. It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of […]
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Longview High School on December 10, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

22 Tyler ISD teachers get surprised with a $1,000 shopping spree before holidays

Christmas came early for 22 Tyler ISD teachers as they were gifted with a $1,000 shopping spree. Roaming around with their shopping carts inside OfficeMax and Office Depot in Tyler on Monday morning, teachers were still in disbelief of the surprise gifted by the Tyler ISD Education Foundation. Each teacher was given a $1,000 limit to use during spree, which included in-store items and online purchases.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Breckenridge Village receives $800,000 grant for new facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The nonprofit Breckenridge Village received an $800,000 grant, the organization shared on Wednesday. This will help them fund a new water main for their new Douglas R. Mehling II Center. Breckenridge Village is a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities. “After evaluating multiple options, including building our own water system, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

CampV holds groundbreaking ceremony for renovations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampV on Tuesday to start renovations to a building that will hold its services, according to a release. One of the veteran’s services officers is stationed out of an office at CampV each week, when renovations are complete the entire […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Blue Santa hosts ‘Shop With A Cop’ event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa program hosted their Shop With A Cop event on Dec. 5 and 6. The event allowed 150 children to pick out gifts for themselves from a local Walmart. “Officers were humbled and excited to be part of the event and make a difference in the lives […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: M. Roberts Media in Tyler needs a Multimedia Reporter

* Utilize a full range of digital tools including web, mobile, tablet, and print to develop, produce, and publish stories. * Learn and master the latest technologies to assist in newsgathering and storytelling. * Report on news in Smith County and its surrounding areas. * Collaborate with a news team...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview nonprofits in need of donations for the holidays

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is preparing for its annual family Christmas toy drive and they say they need more toys. “Families depend on us 100% for Christmas or they would not have a Christmas for their children,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly. There are 200 children that have preregistered to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy