South Bend, IN

WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Gunner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 deadly Mishawaka crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly crash in Mishawaka that happened just over two years ago. Jesse Lottie, 24, was arrested on a few outstanding warrants on Thursday, Dec. 8. He is the suspected driver...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years, authorities said. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Choosing a New Pet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are considering adding a new pet to your family, there are a lot of things to think about. Maybe you want a dog, cat or other animal. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to share with us about choosing a new pet.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Santa and snowball fights at the SB’s gridiron

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, Kids of all ages, and even some adults, came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they were there for.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN

