Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.

